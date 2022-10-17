ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Memorial Grows for Carrollton Officer Killed During DWI Investigation

A memorial is growing in Carrollton for a police officer who died while assisting in a DWI investigation. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just arrived to assist a fellow officer with a DWI arrest in the westbound lanes of 1905 East President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was hit by a passing driver just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181. 
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police find 11-year-old after family reports her missing

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department found an 11-year-old whose family said got off her school bus but never made it home.Police initially reported the girl was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Shortly after sharing her description on social media, the child was found. The police department didn't release any more details.  
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
PARIS, TX

