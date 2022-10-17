Read full article on original website
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
keranews.org
Family mourns death of officer killed in head-on crash after driver is charged
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Wednesday to mourn the death of Jacob Arellano, the Dallas officer who police say was killed after a wrong-way drunk driver collided with his SUV last week. The service, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson on a cool morning, came exactly one...
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Memorial Grows for Carrollton Officer Killed During DWI Investigation
A memorial is growing in Carrollton for a police officer who died while assisting in a DWI investigation. According to the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem had just arrived to assist a fellow officer with a DWI arrest in the westbound lanes of 1905 East President George Bush Turnpike when his squad car was hit by a passing driver just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas police officer struck, killed by passing vehicle while helping with DWI probe
CARROLLTON, Texas — A passing vehicle struck and killed a Texas police officer who was helping a colleague investigate a DWI incident, authorities said. According to KXAS and KTVT, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. “We lost a beloved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
Denton police searching for 11-year-old last seen exiting school bus
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old named Audrey who got off her school bus but never made it home. She was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Audrey was wearing a pink shirt and a jean skirt. If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call (940) 349.8181.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Anthony Torres charged with hate crimes for 2015 fatal shooting at Dallas tire shop
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man was charged with hate crimes by a federal grand jury on Tuesday stemming from a Dec. 2015 shooting at a Dallas car shop that left one dead and at least one other wounded.Anthony Paz Torres, 37, is accused of killing Enrique Garcia-Mendoza, 25, and attempting to murder four others at Omar's Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve seven years ago in a shooting reportedly motivated by Islamophobia.The indictment alleges that Torres had apparently showed up at the business a few days before Dec. 24, 2015 and was told by police to leave and...
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
Lewisville Police says one of two hit & run drivers has come forward, search for second continues
The Lewisville family of an elderly hit-and-run victim is pleading for help finding one of the two drivers who ran him over. MT Daniels was walking along Lake Park Road pushing his wheelchair for support when he tried to cross the street
Denton police find 11-year-old after family reports her missing
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department found an 11-year-old whose family said got off her school bus but never made it home.Police initially reported the girl was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. Shortly after sharing her description on social media, the child was found. The police department didn't release any more details.
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
Midlothian Police search for vandals who defaced neighborhood
Midlothian police are looking for the people who spray painted cars, fences and homes Tuesday evening. Police say they got multiple calls about the graffiti in the Millbrook Neighbourhood and believe it all happened between 9 and 10pm.
KXII.com
Duncanville woman indicted for murder after a shooting, killing woman in Paris
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Duncanville woman was indicted for murder for a double shooting in Paris that left one woman dead back in August. Paris Police said 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner in the yard of a home on East Grove Street, near Prairie Street on August 12.
fox4news.com
Carrollton police officer, driver killed in crash on President George Bush Turnpike
CARROLLTON, Texas - A Carrollton police officer was killed in a crash on the George Bush Turnpike late Tuesday night. Carrollton police say Officer Steve Nothem was backing up a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Josey Lane when a passing driver struck the officer around 10:30 p.m.
