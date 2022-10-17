ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

'Roll Vols!': How to buy News Sentinel's front page from Tennessee-Alabama

By Chris Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

"Roll Vols!"

That's the headline that landed on the front page of the Knoxville News Sentinel after No. 8 Tennessee football stunned No. 1 Alabama 52-49 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

And now you can own a poster copy for yourself.

This high-quality poster, which is 14 inches wide and 27 inches tall, is printed on 120-pound paper with a premium matte coating, making it a long-lasting way to commemorate the Vols' first win over the Crimson Tide in 16 years.

You can pre-order the front page today for $19.95 using this link at Pediment Publishing .

[ Reviv-Vols! Capture the thrills of Tennessee football’s epic 2022 season with our special commemorative book ]

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 'Roll Vols!': How to buy News Sentinel's front page from Tennessee-Alabama

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

