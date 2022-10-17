ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fair to now start raising expectations of Giants in playoff picture

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It is fair to do this.

It is fair to take the bar you set a few weeks ago and raise it higher. This does not make you a phony. It makes you a realist who has his eyes open to what is going on.

It is fair to raise the bar, and the expectations for the 2022 Giants. Only a fool would take what was anticipated a while back and stay with it now, stubbornly oblivious to the way head coach Brian Daboll’s Resilience Fighters have shredded so many conventional wisdoms for how this was going to go down this season.

The evidence is all out there. The Giants are 5-1 and it matters not who believes in them and who doesn’t. They are actually underdogs (by 2.5 points) for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. The home team is 2-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. The road team has won three straight. Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

The Giants are 5-1 and NFL history says they are in a fantastic position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and only the second time since 2011. Since 1990, 113 teams started the season 5-1 and 95 of them made it into the postseason, according to Elias Sports Bureau. That is 84.1 percent. With the playoffs expanded to include 14 teams, the percentage is actually a bit higher for the Giants to make it this season.

So, there it is. The Giants have been so successful that they succeeded in changing what for them constitutes a good, or great season. Building the program. Changing the culture. Setting a standard. Think of any three-word catch phrase that applies. They are all relevant but the Giants have outgrown them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKlpu_0icm03p400
Brian Daboll looks on during the Giants’ win over the Ravens.
Noah K. Murray-NY Post

There is always a danger when “should” creeps in, as in “they should win this game” because the Giants are not yet occupying the rarefied airspace of teams with winning pedigrees. They are newbies to all this. Still, the journey ahead is what it is, and what it is is far from daunting.

At Jacksonville and then at Seattle to face the Seahawks (3-3) before the Week 9 bye. Coming off that one-week get-healthy break, it is home games against the Texans (1-3-1) and Lions (1-4), two of the worst teams the NFL has to offer. The combined record of the next four Giants opponents: 7-14-1. If the Giants win three out of the next four games, they are 8-2 and in prime playoff position heading into the Thanksgiving Day rematch with the Cowboys, the team that handed the Giants their only loss thus far.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSOyw_0icm03p400 Giants rewind Brian Daboll is the ‘constant’ Giants have been missing

After Dec. 4, there are two games with the crummy Commanders to offset two games with the mighty Eagles. The Giants could win enough before then to not need to run the table on anyone.

Once again, feel free to sprinkle in any caveats you wish. It is exceedingly difficult to gauge exactly what the Giants are, relative to the other teams with such gaudy records. In the NFC, the Eagles are 6-0 and the Vikings are 5-1. In the AFC it’s the Bills at 5-1. That’s it.

Daboll said Monday he does not talk to his team about the NFL standings. Some coaches do. He knows his mantra of “our focus is on really what we need to do each week” is “probably not the flashiest of answers but it’s the truth.” He also says this: “One week, really, has nothing to do with the next. It’s a humbling league. You’re one week from falling off a cliff, really.”

Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, one of Daboll’s (and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s) best reclamation projects, was asked if he could recite the NFC East standings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIsVY_0icm03p400
Oshane Ximines has been one of Brian Daboll’s biggest reclamation projects.
Getty Images

“Um, I mean, I probably could,” he said and then explained why doing so was fruitless.

“It don’t matter if we don’t take care of business on Sunday,” he said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve1kw_0icm03p400
Giants’ Saquon Barkley downplays balky shoulder after brief exit

It is easy to say it does not matter merely six weeks into the season. When the Halloween candy is gone and the turkey is carved and consumed, postseason positioning comes into greater focus, whether the Giants want to admit it or not.

“No I don’t think it will,” countered wide receiver Darius Slayton, another rejuvenated player, like Ximines now in his fourth year with the Giants, “mostly because we have experience ignoring our record, for bad reasons.”

Slayton laughed at that.

“Much better to ignore a good [record], I can attest,” he said.

Daboll’s team is thriving because it has ignored the meager expectations from the outside and he is certainly not going to turn on the faucet to open up a torrent of heightened pressure on his players. It is going to come though.

When you win, the games get bigger and bigger. The Little Team That Could will morph into The Little Team That Should. Soon enough, Playoffs or Bust could be the new reality for the Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 6 win

The New York Giants prevailed against the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won this game against all odds as they went down double digits in the fourth. They were able to battle back and take the lead late due to some individual late-game heroics. The excitement surrounding this team should continue as the Giants are now 5-1 and second in the NFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Giants getting welcomed but unexpected contributions on defense

Ask Oshane Ximines what he was thinking when he arrived in East Rutherford this summer for the start of training camp and he will give you the truth. “I knew I was going to work my tail off coming into camp just to get a spot on the team,” the Giants outside linebacker said Monday.
Big Blue View

Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson on Giants’ start, Andy Reid’s influence

The New York Giants will travel down to Florida in Week 7 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags hired a familiar face in former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to clean up the mess that was Urban Meyer’s tenure. Pederson held a press conference with the Giants’ beat writers on Thursday, the first opposing coach to talk to the New York media. Given Pederson’s familiarity with the Giants and their offensive coordinator.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Blue View

Giants Reacts Survey: Week 7

Don’t miss your weekly chance to tell us your opinion of the New York Giants by voting in our weekly ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. There are a couple of Giants questions for you this week. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL....
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy