Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag confirms striker refused to come on against Tottenham
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before the striker left early during Wednesday's victory. The Manchester United manager has dropped Ronaldo for Saturday's trip to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, as punishment, after he previously left early during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
Arsenal: Do Mikel Arteta's Gunners have enough strength in depth to challenge for the Premier League title?
It was one of the games that cost Arsenal a spot in the top four. When the Gunners went to Southampton in the middle of April Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints were without a win in five and had just been humbled 6-0 at home by Chelsea. Arsenal had lost their last two, but this was seemingly the perfect opponent to get their top-four bid back on track.
Kepa Arrizabalaga: Why the most expensive goalkeeper of all time is once again Chelsea's No 1
"I am playing with confidence. I feel good and I am helping the team." Chelsea may have just dropped points to several of their top-four rivals after a goalless draw at Brentford on Wednesday night, but it's no surprise that Kepa Arrizabalaga was so cheerful when speaking to Amazon Prime after the game.
Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?
Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener
Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Roberto De Zerbi remains winless after more finishing frustration
Roberto De Zerbi remains winless as Brighton boss after his side slipped to a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest. Despite creating ample opportunities, especially in the first half, Brighton failed to score for the third game running as they simply ran out of ideas against a resolute if limited Forest.
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
Mick Beale: QPR head coach turns down Wolves approach
Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale says he turned down an approach from Wolves about their vacant managerial position because "it wasn't the right moment". The Premier League strugglers officially asked the Championship leaders for permission to speak to Beale, 42, a former assistant of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but he will remain at QPR.
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield
"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton: Saints climb out of relegation zone thanks to Che Adams' first-half header
Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone and eased some of the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by beating rivals Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Che Adams' brilliant early header (9) was the difference on the south coast as the visitors ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League.
Championship goals and round-up: Luton beat Norwich; Blackburn go top
Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship. The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss. Blackburn went top...
Wigan 1-4 Middlesbrough: Boro hit back to thump Latics
Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
Millwall 3-0 Watford: Tom Bradshaw's first-half hat-trick steers Lions to victory
Tom Bradshaw's stunning first-half hat-trick powered Millwall to a 3-0 victory over woeful Watford at the Den. Bradshaw struck three times in just over half an hour to give Gary Rowett's men their third successive win in a game they controlled throughout, moving them one point off the Championship play-off places.
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Killie book place in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals for first time since 2021
Kilmarnock booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dundee United. Kyle Lafferty put Killie ahead after eight minutes from the penalty spot, but Dundee United hit back instantly when Glenn Middleton fired home from 12 yards. The game appeared to be heading...
Lisandro Martinez interview: Manchester United defender on becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s ideas, and why Gabriel Heinze is his idol
Late in the game against Tottenham as Lisandro Martinez cleared the ball yet again, the chants of ‘Argentina’ went up from the supporters within Old Trafford. They have taken to this new signing. Manchester United look stronger for his presence. "It was very emotional for me to experience...
Lyon Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Champions League holders torn apart by impressive Gunners in France
Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women's Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France on Wednesday night. England forward Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women's Ballon d'Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of European intent. Lyon...
Aberdeen 4-1 Partick Thistle: Dons progress to Premier Sports Cup semi-final with comfortable win
Aberdeen eased their way into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Championship leaders Partick Thistle. In-form Luis Lopes opened the scoring and the game was over by half-time as two Hayden Coulson efforts were deflected into their own net by Thistle players Kevin Holt and Jack McMillan.
Stoke 0-1 Rotherham: Early Oliver Rathbone goal enough for Millers
Ollie Rathbone scored the winner to earn Rotherham a 1-0 victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium. Rathbone struck in the sixth minute, but the Millers were indebted to goalkeeper Viktor Johansson for ending a five-game winless streak against the home side stretching back to 2005. Rotherham's only away win...
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa boss says he is up for the fight amid speculation around his future
Steven Gerrard says he is up for the fight of turning Aston Villa's season around amid speculation he could be sacked if results do not improve, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly lined up to replace him. Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea leaves Villa just a point above the relegation...
