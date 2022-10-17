ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag confirms striker refused to come on against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham before the striker left early during Wednesday's victory. The Manchester United manager has dropped Ronaldo for Saturday's trip to Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, as punishment, after he previously left early during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
SkySports

Manchester United: False dawn or are Erik ten Hag's side the real deal?

Manchester United fans have been here before. There have been countless moments and special performances, just like Wednesday's defeat of Tottenham, which hinted at an imminent return of the glory days to Old Trafford. But like clockwork, after each peak came an even deeper furrow. Sobering reality check after reality...
SkySports

PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener

Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports

Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?

Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports

Mick Beale: QPR head coach turns down Wolves approach

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale says he turned down an approach from Wolves about their vacant managerial position because "it wasn't the right moment". The Premier League strugglers officially asked the Championship leaders for permission to speak to Beale, 42, a former assistant of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but he will remain at QPR.
SkySports

Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool's agent of chaos is on the right path at Anfield

"How would I know how to defend against him?", the conversation went amongst a clutch of former Premier League players in the aftermath of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City. "I don't think Darwin Nunez knows what he's going to do next, let alone anybody else." While the words, coated...
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Luton beat Norwich; Blackburn go top

Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship. The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss. Blackburn went top...
SkySports

Wigan 1-4 Middlesbrough: Boro hit back to thump Latics

Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro's...
SkySports

Millwall 3-0 Watford: Tom Bradshaw's first-half hat-trick steers Lions to victory

Tom Bradshaw's stunning first-half hat-trick powered Millwall to a 3-0 victory over woeful Watford at the Den. Bradshaw struck three times in just over half an hour to give Gary Rowett's men their third successive win in a game they controlled throughout, moving them one point off the Championship play-off places.
SkySports

Stoke 0-1 Rotherham: Early Oliver Rathbone goal enough for Millers

Ollie Rathbone scored the winner to earn Rotherham a 1-0 victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium. Rathbone struck in the sixth minute, but the Millers were indebted to goalkeeper Viktor Johansson for ending a five-game winless streak against the home side stretching back to 2005. Rotherham's only away win...

