Problems at clerk office could delay opening of new office on Riverdale

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Another problem for the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. A new clerk’s office on Riverdale Road is expected to be open by the end of the month. But that might be delayed.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’s office said there have been problems between Shelby County Clerk, Wanda Halbert, and the information technology department. These actions can affect the opening of the new office right here on Riverdale Rd.

The clerk announced the new office about a year ago. She said the new location would be a full-service facility that features a drive-thru, so customers can get their service on the go.

But a year later, it has yet to open.

Mayor Harris sent a letter to Halbert Friday saying she hasn’t been cooperating with the county’s IT department.

According to the letter, “The IT team needs to meet with Clerk Halbert to do a walk-through and site visit for the new office.”

Once the visit is completed, it will take at least five days to finish installing the technology such as the printers, telephones, scanners and desktop computers.

If Clerk Halbert does not cooperate with the IT department, then the Riverdale location will not open on October 31. Mayor Lee Harris said the Riverdale location needs to open as soon as possible.

We reached out to Halbert tody, but did not hear back. She is scheduled to give an update at the Shelby County Commission meeting that’s going on right now.

©2022 Cox Media Group