"The Bachelor" alum Vanessa Grimaldi loves her new look. The 35-year-old, who gave birth to her son Winston Franco Wolfe late last month, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a candid look at her life as a new mom. Posting a black-and-white video of herself serenading the infant, Grimaldi described her postpartum look as her favorite outfit to date. In the video, the Season 21 winner is seen sporting a bra and an adult diaper as she sways side to side with Winston in her arms. "My fav outfit I've ever worn to date," she captioned the clip.

3 DAYS AGO