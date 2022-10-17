ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call

After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'

A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
