Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts
It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call
After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'
A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s feelings on Padres’ playoff run revealed
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.
