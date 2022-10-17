ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs

BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations.  The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority

After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out

A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
DCist

D.C. Council Approves Medicaid Contracts, Adopts First Slate Of Reforms For Troubled Housing Authority

Few were satisfied with the overall process, but on Tuesday D.C. lawmakers approved large contracts for three companies to offer health insurance to hundreds of thousands of low-income residents. They also took a first step towards reforming the troubled D.C. Housing Authority, with has come under renewed fire since a federal audit identified a litany of problems with how the city’s stock of public housing is managed.
howafrica.com

Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years

Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents

According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
