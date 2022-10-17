Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
D.C. Educators, Community Members Coordinate Response to Dyslexia
Between 5 and 15% of young people and adults in the U.S. are considered dyslexic. However, with early interventions, dyslexia can be mitigated. The post D.C. Educators, Community Members Coordinate Response to Dyslexia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Dunbar Students, Staff Delve Into Redesign Process
The Dunbar and Cardozo Education Campuses recently counted among the first of several District public schools to roll out the DC+XQ Redesign this year The post Dunbar Students, Staff Delve Into Redesign Process appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
‘HBCU Roadshow’ at Howard University aims to boost health outcomes for Black Americans
People on the campus of Howard University in D.C. for homecoming this weekend will be greeted on the yard by the Gilead Sciences HBCU Roadshow – an effort to engage students, faculty, staff and alumni with information about sexual health and breast cancer awareness. So why is a global...
Whitman-Walker to Host Annual HIV Walk in Ward 8
Whitman-Walker will hold its 36th annual Walk to End HIV on the grounds of St. Elizabeths, where its new 116,000-square-foot health care facility is slated to open in 2023. The post Whitman-Walker to Host Annual HIV Walk in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
WTOP
Black, Hispanic students disproportionately suspended in Arlington schools, county says
Black, Hispanic and students with disabilities in Arlington, Virginia, public schools were disproportionately suspended during the last school year, according to a report from the school system’s Office of School Climate and Culture. Gradis White, director of school climate and culture, told the school board last week that the...
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
Morgan State among four HBCUs to receive $500,000 to support entrepreneurial programs
BALTIMORE - Morgan State and Bowie State are among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities given money from a $2 million commitment by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.The HBCUs in Maryland and North Carolina will each receive $500,000 to expand access to its student venture and entrepreneurial skill-building program Blackstone LaunchPad to underrepresented populations. The partnership is an element of the Foundation's broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher education institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities."This is a fantastic opportunity for students at Bowie State," said Johnetta Hardy, Executive Director of the university's...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Hilltop
First In-Person Homecoming In Two Years, Safety Still Top Priority
After a completely virtual 2020 homecoming and a hybrid 2021 homecoming with restrictions on alumni attendance, Howard University is returning to a completely in-person homecoming format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; meanwhile, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is showing monkeypox cases topped 25,000 in the United States and 500 in Washington, D.C. with growing public safety concerns on campus.
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
WTOP
Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out
A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
DC Marching band plans to purchase new instruments, uniforms and cover travel cost with donations
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — From the hallways of Eastern High School, the melodious tunes of the Blue and White Marching Machine can be heard. Led by their director, James Perry, you’ll rarely find this band at ease. "They keep me young," he said. Perry's award-winning band recently received...
D.C. Council Approves Medicaid Contracts, Adopts First Slate Of Reforms For Troubled Housing Authority
Few were satisfied with the overall process, but on Tuesday D.C. lawmakers approved large contracts for three companies to offer health insurance to hundreds of thousands of low-income residents. They also took a first step towards reforming the troubled D.C. Housing Authority, with has come under renewed fire since a federal audit identified a litany of problems with how the city’s stock of public housing is managed.
howafrica.com
Howard University College of Medicine Appoints First Ever Black Woman Dean in 154 Years
Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP has made history as the first Black woman dean of the Howard University College of Medicine in the institution’s 154-year history. “I am truly honored and humbled to lead the outstanding Howard University College of Medicine,” said Dixon, according to The Dig. “The responsibility of educating the nation’s next generation of leaders in medicine is an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously. I am excited to engender allies and friends to join me in the journey of moving Howard forward.”
'Unacceptable' | DC residents say more needs to be done to make NW intersection safe
WASHINGTON — Some D.C. residents say they are fed up with routine crashes at an intersection in their Northwest neighborhood. On Sunday night, two cars collided at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Arkansas Avenue in D.C.’s Sixteenth Street Heights neighborhood. According to witnesses on the scene, children...
Bowser Urges D.C. Residents to Seek Student Loan Forgiveness
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging residents to take advantage of programs offered by the city and federal governments to help them pay off their student loan debts. The post Bowser Urges D.C. Residents to Seek Student Loan Forgiveness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PLANetizen
Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents
According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
