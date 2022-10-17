ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Hanceville festival spotlights downtown

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCJOh_0iclzGib00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Under a clear sky and with fall perfect temperatures, Hanceville welcomed people from near and far to the 12th annual Mud Creek Arts & Crafts Festival along Commercial Street Saturday.

The arts and crafts event in historic downtown Hanceville was created to bring more attention to Hanceville and specifically its downtown area. While merchants along the path had open doors to festival attendees, vendors along the route had everything from clothing to home décor to CBD products to knives to antiques.. Children giggled with glee while running and sliding down the bouncy inflatable on Bangor Street while adults enjoyed delicious cups of joe from the Alabama Mud Coffee truck.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail greeted family and friends, new and old, to the festival along with several members of Hanceville City Council including Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Sawyer, Councilwoman Patty Dean and Councilman John Stam. Central figure of the revitalization of Hanceville’s historic area Nolan Bradford and Hanceville Civitan Club President Brenda Carter were on-hand touting all that Hanceville has to offer.

Nail shared that one of the City’s projects is nearing completion. Last year, almost 20 acres of land, appraised at $200,000, was donated to the City of Hanceville by Lillie Tucker. Located off U.S. Highway 31 just south of Hanceville Fire Station No. 1, the Larry and Lillie Tucker Arboretum will provide trails connecting to Veterans Park, via the bridge under Highway 31, which continue to the Hanceville Civic Center. The new park is expected to open soon.

“We’re excited to open the new park soon. It’s going to be really neat to have the trails connected. People can walk or ride their bikes all over town on the trails real soon. We couldn’t have done this without Lillie Tucker and we just thank her for it,” Nail said.

Hanceville will roll out the welcome mat again this weekend for the 31 st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival at Hanceville High School, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 22.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Mud Creek Marching Festival returns this Saturday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hanceville High School will host the 31st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival Saturday, Oct. 22, when over 30 high school bands will compete. The University of North Alabama marching band and Hanceville High School marching band will close the festival with exhibition performances.  Marching bands representing schools across north and central Alabama will put their best feet forward for the stadium filled with family, friends and fans. The bands begin their seasons during the summer with members opting to spend much of their summer vacation learning new music and practicing new drills under the blazing Alabama sun.  The teenagers...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘It’s my addiction’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Every October, the green glow coming from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Sixth Street Southeast in Cullman’s historic district can be seen from blocks away. Marcus and Jessica Loegler create a dramatic Halloween scene on their lawn for passersby to admire each year. This year, the eerie skeleton graveyard spans the length of the front yard with well over 50 assembled ghosts and ghouls, not including the numerous lights casting the green glow. The Loeglers normally start setting up their Halloween decorations the first weekend in October, spending six or seven hours in their yard on the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional main lobby entrance closed beginning Oct. 24

CULLMAN, Ala. -Cullman Regional’s main lobby entrance will be closed for construction beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Patients and visitors are asked to use the entrance to Professional Office Building 1 (POB 1) to access most hospital services. Parking areas will not be affected, and all other hospital entrances will remain open. The construction includes a new canopy over the main entrance, relocation of the Tin Roof coffee shop and renovations to the lobby area. Patients, visitors and employees will be able to walk through the main lobby area but will not be able to enter or exit through the lobby entrance. Staff and signage will be in place to help patients and visitors find their way. This project is estimated to be completed in February 2023. For the latest updates, follow Cullman Regional Medical Center on Facebook.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘This is cool stuff!’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Giving visitors a glimpse into 1930s and 40s farm life, Peinhardt Living History Farm opened its gates Saturday and Sunday for its annual Farm Day event – this year spread over two days instead of one – for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40-acre farm was brimming with activities authentic to the day-to-day farm life of the Peinhardt family in Depression-era Cullman.  Little ones painted pumpkins, visited animals, took rides on horse-drawn wagons and tasted fresh apple cider and sorghum syrup. Live music, various crafts and sweet potato and corn harvesting, along...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Greens and Beans Bluegrass Festival a hit

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) hosted its first Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, with featured musicians Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The park was filled with spectators. In addition to music, the festival had plenty of activities to keep guests entertained. Food and craft vendors were on-site. The Cullman County Wranglers displayed decorated Jeeps. There were rides and bouncy houses for the kids. The German Axe Throwing Co. brought its mechanical bull. The Cullman County Cornhole Club also hosted a tournament at Festhalle. The idea for the festival arose from CDMA...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

3 CATA Cosmetology students to participate in prestigious tradeshow

CULLMAN, Ala. – Three students from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) have been chosen to display their creative crafts in hair design, hair color design and nail art design at the Premiere Birmingham professional beauty tradeshow Sunday, Oct. 23. Cosmetology students Ally Banks, Marian Braswell and TaeLee Thigpen are students of Tasha Flanagan, CATA cosmetology instruction and SkillsUSA advisor.  The students’ artwork was selected for the conversation piece, which will be shown digitally on Sunday at 5 p.m. on the Influencer Spotlight stage in the East Ballroom B at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center.   Premiere Birmingham is an elite show only open to beauty professionals and influencers. The trade show will provide the students an opportunity to network and connect with educators, peers and influencers while sharing their individual inspirations for their shown work. The venue will offer over 130 classes for students and professionals to hone their craft, learning about new trends, techniques and the latest products available. Many hair, nail and skincare manufacturers and distributors will attend the show sharing their products with beauty professionals.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Sweet Effie

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Effie!  Effie is a mini Australian Shepherd mix who is approximately 2.5 years old. The sweet, unassuming girl is grateful for all kindness shown to her. The quiet, calm Effie wants nothing more than to spend time with her person.  Effie is respectful of others and is a real lady on her leash. She is expected to make someone an excellent companion and therapy dog.  Effie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Former Pet of the Week, Ruby, has moved to her new home with an adoring family of her own.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week Oct. 19

Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE approves out-of-state field trips

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County School Board (CCBOE) on Thursday, Oct. 13, approved three out-of-state field trips for eager students. Third graders from Vinemont Elementary School will be traveling via charter bus to Chattanooga on Nov. 10. From Dec. 26-30, the Good Hope High School boys’ basketball team will be in Pigeon Forge for a tournament. Early next year on Jan. 27, the West Point High School scholars bowl team will travel to Glasgow, Kentucky to compete in a national tournament.  The following resignations were accepted:  Anita Kilpatrick Central Office  Ashley Marotz Central Office Brittney Maddox Cold Springs Elementary School (CSES) Tammy Bennett Fairview...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy