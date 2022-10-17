Hanceville festival spotlights downtown

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Under a clear sky and with fall perfect temperatures, Hanceville welcomed people from near and far to the 12th annual Mud Creek Arts & Crafts Festival along Commercial Street Saturday.

The arts and crafts event in historic downtown Hanceville was created to bring more attention to Hanceville and specifically its downtown area. While merchants along the path had open doors to festival attendees, vendors along the route had everything from clothing to home décor to CBD products to knives to antiques.. Children giggled with glee while running and sliding down the bouncy inflatable on Bangor Street while adults enjoyed delicious cups of joe from the Alabama Mud Coffee truck.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail greeted family and friends, new and old, to the festival along with several members of Hanceville City Council including Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Sawyer, Councilwoman Patty Dean and Councilman John Stam. Central figure of the revitalization of Hanceville’s historic area Nolan Bradford and Hanceville Civitan Club President Brenda Carter were on-hand touting all that Hanceville has to offer.

Nail shared that one of the City’s projects is nearing completion. Last year, almost 20 acres of land, appraised at $200,000, was donated to the City of Hanceville by Lillie Tucker. Located off U.S. Highway 31 just south of Hanceville Fire Station No. 1, the Larry and Lillie Tucker Arboretum will provide trails connecting to Veterans Park, via the bridge under Highway 31, which continue to the Hanceville Civic Center. The new park is expected to open soon.

“We’re excited to open the new park soon. It’s going to be really neat to have the trails connected. People can walk or ride their bikes all over town on the trails real soon. We couldn’t have done this without Lillie Tucker and we just thank her for it,” Nail said.

Hanceville will roll out the welcome mat again this weekend for the 31 st annual Mud Creek Marching Festival at Hanceville High School, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 22.

