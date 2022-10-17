ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Local Artist Makes One-Of-A-Kind Art With Barnwood

A local artist is making a name for himself with a very unique style of art. His name is Chris Stokes. His company is called Basically Barnwood. Stokes makes amazing works of art made almost entirely out of recycled barn wood. And it’s incredible what he can do with reclaimed wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas

Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Glittering Lights Is Opening Soon In Las Vegas

Glittering Lights is back. Well, almost anyway. They’ve officially announced this year’s calendar of events. Glittering Lights has become a holiday tradition for Las Vegas locals. The drive-through light show is a must-do item for your Christmas events list. Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you don’t even have to get out of your car to see over a million lights on display!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Child Sex-Trafficking Healing Center To Open In Boulder City

On October 25th, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will break ground on a new facility in Boulder City which will become a healing center for children who have become victims of sex-trafficking. According to an article posted by Caitlin Lilly on Fox5Vegas.com, the new healing center campus will be...
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy