Cambridge, MA

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap

Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
WELLESLEY, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants

SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
SOMERVILLE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge City Council Gathers Privately with City Manager for Rare Closed-Door Training

The Harvard Faculty Club hosted the Cambridge City Council and new City Manager Yi-An Huang '05 for a full-day training event on Oct. 6. By Ruoyu Zhang. In a rare private gathering on Harvard’s campus, members of the Cambridge City Council and the new Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang ’05 attended a full-day training earlier this month to begin fostering a stronger working relationship.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
BC Heights

City Announces $3 Million Investment in Washington Street Renewal Project

The City of Newton announced its plans to invest an additional $3 million to increase accessibility and economic activity in the section of Washington Street that runs from West Newton Square to Newton Corner, according to a press release. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in the release that the investment...
NEWTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School

Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019. 
BOSTON, MA
rtands.com

MBTA GLX, Mattapan projects spotlighted at Railway Age/RT&S LRT Conference

Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. MBTA’s Green Line (GLX) and Mattapan Line Transformation Projects will be presented in detail at the Railway Age/RT&S Light Rail 2022 Conference, Nov. 16-17, Boston, which returns to a live, in-person format since going virtual in 2020. Rachel J. Burckardt, P.E., Assistant...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November

"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash

There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

