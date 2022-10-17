Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Sip & Shop in Linden Square; Wellesley Marketplace is back; La Toscana’s keeps up appearances; FIXT Dental grand opening on tap
Sip & Shop in Linden Square to benefit the Ellie Fund. PARTICIPATING STORES: Kenzie & Hope (4pm-7pm); Sara Campbell (4pm-7pm); Tiny Hanger (3pm-5pm) Save the date—Wellesley Marketplace is back on Nov. 19. Following a 2-year hiatus, more than 200 local artists and craftspeople will mark the start of the...
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Assembly Row Signs 5 New Tenants
SOMERVILLE, MA– Five new retailers are confirmed to open in the next year at Assembly Row, Somerville’s dynamic mixed-use neighborhood, including Athleta and ZWILLING J.A. Henckels cutlery and kitchenware opening in November. Coach, Aerie and Paper Source have all signed new leases to open within the next year....
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge City Council Gathers Privately with City Manager for Rare Closed-Door Training
The Harvard Faculty Club hosted the Cambridge City Council and new City Manager Yi-An Huang '05 for a full-day training event on Oct. 6. By Ruoyu Zhang. In a rare private gathering on Harvard’s campus, members of the Cambridge City Council and the new Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang ’05 attended a full-day training earlier this month to begin fostering a stronger working relationship.
BC Heights
City Announces $3 Million Investment in Washington Street Renewal Project
The City of Newton announced its plans to invest an additional $3 million to increase accessibility and economic activity in the section of Washington Street that runs from West Newton Square to Newton Corner, according to a press release. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in the release that the investment...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
cambridgeday.com
Winter Warmth Drive hopes to raise first $25,000 to buy blankets and sleeping bags for unhoused
Winter Warmth Drive hopes to raise first $25,000 to buy blankets and sleeping bags for unhoused. The weather is getting colder and it is time to launch the ninth annual Winter Warmth Drive. This drive started after a conversation I had nine years ago with an unhoused woman at the...
Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School
Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
This past Saturday, Salem was full by 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
"They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get back in is a nightmare.”. “There’s so many people, it’s like wall-to-wall people.”. “This year is absolutely insane. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where did all of these people come from?’”...
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
rtands.com
MBTA GLX, Mattapan projects spotlighted at Railway Age/RT&S LRT Conference
Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. MBTA’s Green Line (GLX) and Mattapan Line Transformation Projects will be presented in detail at the Railway Age/RT&S Light Rail 2022 Conference, Nov. 16-17, Boston, which returns to a live, in-person format since going virtual in 2020. Rachel J. Burckardt, P.E., Assistant...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
Charlie Baker: MBTA officials ‘owe the public an answer’ on Orange Line speeds
Last week, the Orange Line saw total delays of more than 12 minutes due to slow zones. On the eve of the Orange Line’s reopening following a 30-day shutdown, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the T had eliminated six slow zones on the line, promising a “faster, safer, more reliable ride.”
Your guide to the 2022 Head of the Charles: Schedule, where to watch, and more
The regatta will be held Friday through Sunday in Boston. The 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta will be held this weekend in Boston. The regatta expanded to three days — Friday to Sunday — last year. Men and women over 50 will race Friday, the masters will row Saturday, and the youth on Sunday.
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Comments / 0