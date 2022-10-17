Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Eerkin’s Uygher Cuisine to Reopen in New Rockville Location
Things have been quiet at 1701 Rockville Pike # B1 in The Shops at Congressional Village (which was recently auctioned for $44 million), the site of Eerkin’s Uygher Cuisine, and that may be because the restaurant has signed on to open up down the street at the former Amici Miei location at 6 N Washington Street in the Courthouse Center in Rockville, according to the Federal Realty website. Eerkin’s is no longer listed as a tenant at The Shops at Congressional Village.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
mocoshow.com
Many ‘Halloween Happenings’ Will Take Place in the Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District
The Silver Spring Arts and Entertainment District will have numerous light-hearted, family friendly ‘Halloween Happenings’ that will be a treat for all ages. Reservations or tickets are required for many of these events. More than 100 arts and humanities organizations, popular arts venues, attractions and entertainment businesses compose the Arts and Entertainment District.
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Montgomery Parks Special Events Including Halloween Train Rides and Sunday Jazz Brunch
A full lineup of special events in October from Montgomery Parks will include Halloween train rides and a Sunday jazz brunch. October special events in Montgomery Parks include:. Halloween Eye Spy Trains. Every Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cabin John Miniature Train, 7410 Tuckerman Lane, Rockville, and Wheaton Miniature...
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Kensington (Restaurants, Brewery, and More)
Back in January 2021, we let you know of site plans that were being developed for Kensington Crossing, a new retail development that will be located at 10619 Connecticut Avenue (at Plyers Mill Road) in Kensington. In May 2022, Montgomery Planning staff recommended approval (with conditions) for the project. Though it may take some time until construction begins after final approval, Kensington Crossing has already signed it’s first three tenants– M&T Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and Mezeh.
mocoshow.com
Phenix Salon Suites Now Open in Gaithersburg
Phenix Salon Suites, a boutique style salon concept, is now open at 363 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg. Phenix rents salon space to individual stylists that they claim offer a cozier and more relaxing setting for clients. Phenix Salon Suites has an addition location at 1776 E Jefferson Street in Rockville and 8661 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. Details below per its website:
mocoshow.com
Piney Branch Pool Reopens in Takoma Park After Being Closed for 30 Months
The Piney Branch Pool in Takoma Park reopened this week after being closed for 30 months due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The pool is located at 7510 Maple Ave. in Takoma Park. The main entrance is on Grant Avenue, across from the Takoma Park city offices. For more than 40 years, the Piney Branch Pool has served a diverse and intricate area of southern Montgomery County. The 25-yard indoor pool, which is attached to Piney Branch Elementary School, serves recreational swimmers, those wanting swim lessons, seniors, scuba lessons, kayak clubs, water fitness and high school swim teams. The pool features six lanes at a depth of 3.5 to 10.5 meters, plus two slides and backstroke flags.
ffxnow.com
Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna
Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
mocoshow.com
School of Musical Traditions and Justice Arts Coalition Opening in Takoma Park
Two New businesses are opening in Takoma Park, according to Main Street Takoma. School of Musical Traditions, which is a partner of Takoma Park’s House of Musical Traditions, and Justice Arts Coalition will share 7112 Willow Avenue. School of Musical traditions moves in from its previous Rockville location. Additional information on each business available below:
mocoshow.com
10 Great Places in MoCo for Fall Foliage
We are about a month into fall and the colors around us are changing. Whether it’s the taste of a warm pumpkin-flavored latte, the cool breeze of a crisp fall morning, weekends full of football, or the yellow glow of the sun on a tall birch tree, autumn is often a contender for MoCo residents’ favorite season (however short it may be). Many locals are looking forward to combining all the best parts of fall and enjoying the foliage outdoors, so we’ve put together a small list of 10 where you can enjoy the foliage across the county:
mocoshow.com
CAVA, Which Opened its First Restaurant in Bethesda in 2011, Unveils New Logo
CAVA, the largest restaurant operator in the Mediterranean category in the U.S. restaurant industry, has opened over 200 restaurants since opening its first fast-casual spot in Bethesda in 2011. Today, the restaurant unveiled a brand new logo that will provide a “new, warm look that will grow with us as we continue to expand the CAVA table.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation Will Hold Special Month of Events in November
Montgomery County’s Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation will hold special events and activities throughout the month of November, and encourages other groups to hold its own events, to promote a better understanding of County history—including recognition of three men who were the victims of racial terror lynchings in the late 1800s. The commission was established by the Montgomery County Council to help bring the County together. Among the highlights of Remembrance Month will be ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20, to induct new members into the County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Only 24-Hour Starbucks Reopens
MoCo’s only 24-hour Starbucks location at 505 Quince Orchard Rd. in the FirstField Shopping Center (Gaithersburg) has reopened. The store closed back on September 9th for renovations. The store now features an expanded workspace for the baristas and no longer has an area inside for customers to sit and drink coffee (photos below). The Starbucks located at 300 Spectrum Ave in Gaithersburg temporarily moved to 24-hours while the FirstField location was closed, and has now resumed normal business hours (5:30am-10:30pm).
alxnow.com
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow
Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
