Related
WRGB
Man who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in Western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a treatment program administered by...
wamc.org
Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York
A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin. Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin...
WRGB
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launching weekly podcast through Quake Media
NEW YORK — A podcast company based out of Olympia, Washington is launching a weekly podcast hosted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has made various press statements since resigning as governor last year. Cuomo has stayed out of the limelight for the most part though since walking away from Albany following various sexual harassment allegations. He has said that the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that led to his resignation was politically motivated. James has defended the report by her office.
NY governor's race: Zeldin cuts into Hochul's lead, gaining among independents
The New York gubernatorial race has grown tighter as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has come within eleven points of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
indypendent.org
21 Controversial Votes by NYC’s MAGA Congresswoman
HR 8296 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022. The bill “prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services” in general. Specifically, it banned governments from limiting a health provider’s ability to prescribe certain drugs related to abortion services, provide telehealth services and immediately perform an abortion when a delay would risk a patient’s health. It furthermore bans governments from requiring medically unnecessary steps and procedures before a person can have an abortion.
Gotham Gazette
Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It
New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
Zeldin outlines first actions he'll take as NY gov if he beats Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, outlined actions he wants to take immediately upon taking office if he defeats.Gov. Kathy Hochul.
WRGB
Hochul maintaining tightened lead against Zeldin, Siena poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is now 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks ago, according to a new Siena College poll of likely New York state voters released Tuesday morning. Hochul leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37%...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General James said its time to re-examine bail reform
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Tish James said it’s time to re-examine the state’s bail reform laws. She made the comment during an interview with our NBC affiliate in Buffalo. James has supported bail reform and has spent the bulk of her term in office arguing against the elimination of cashless bail. Now that view appears to be changing.
NBC New York
Zeldin Quickly Gaining Ground on Hochul, ‘Well Within Striking Distance' in New Poll
The race for governor of New York is tightening quickly, as a new poll put Rep. Lee Zeldin within just four points of Gov. Kathy Hochul and a second poll indicated her larger lead was shrinking quickly. Taken together, the new Siena College and Quinnipiac polls suggest a race that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
syracuse.com
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
Langworthy on gun control: “More laws are not the answer”
During Tuesday's NY-23 Congressional debate, candidates Nick Langworthy (R) and Max Della Pia (D), were asked how the government can reduce gun violence.
WCAX
Facing sagging polls, Sanders to hit campaign trail for Democrats
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hitting the road across Vermont -- and the nation -- to get out the votes for Democrats leading up to the midterm elections. Sanders kicks off a three-stop tour on Saturday with planned rallies in St. Albans, Barre, and Hartland. It’s...
cityandstateny.com
New York legislative Dems lawyered up for redistricting turmoil months before process unraveled
This story was published as a collaboration between WSKG News and City & State. Leaders in the New York Legislature were prepared to spend millions of dollars drawing their own redistricting lines and fighting resulting litigation months before the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed. According to records obtained by...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings
NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
fox5ny.com
Poll shows race for NY governor is tightening
NEW YORK - It is becoming a tight race with for the 2022 election for New York governor. Governor Kathy Hochul has a ten point lead over her Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin, according to a new Marist College poll, drawing 51% to Zeldin's 41%. But among voters who say...
dakotafreepress.com
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race
My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
