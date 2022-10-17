ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut

In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start

The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
RECAP: Verhaeghe scores twice as Panthers top Flyers in Home Opener

SUNRISE, Fla. - Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the team's Home Opener at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Improving to 3-1-0, the Panthers handed the Flyers (3-1-0) their first loss of the season. "I...
Penguins Game 3: DeSmith in Net, Lines & Notes vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0) are not easing into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Penguins have blazed opponents for 12 goals in two games, allowed just four, and made a laugher against the three-time Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Penguins face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday.
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED

Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster

The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
