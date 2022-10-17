Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Warm and quiet ahead of weekend storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday is quiet and cool, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Temperatures will climb by a couple of degrees from yesterday’s highs. High pressure over the west will keep the temperatures mild through Saturday. Forecast...
KRQE News 13
Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend
Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico sees quiet and warmer weather
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across most of the state. There is some patchy fog around the Pecos River Valley near Roswell, but most of the state is waking up to clear conditions. Forecast Continues Below. New...
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
Cold temps, possible snow as first winter storm set to blast Utah
Those triple-digit temps over the summer and comfortable fall days will all be a thing of the past for most of Utah over the weekend.
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
ifiberone.com
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
KRQE News 13
Most of New Mexico drying out and warming up
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with most temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is dense fog in the San Luis Valley, including Alamosa. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for that valley until 9 AM. There is some patchy fog in other spots as well, including Santa Fe, Gallup and Roswell. Scattered showers are moving slowly south in the east plains, and the showers are stationary in the southeast plains. Rain will clear from north to south throughout the day, with only southeast NM seeing a chance for showers throughout the day.
Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas starting early Wednesday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
KRQE News 13
Rain continues throughout New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.
FREEZE WARNING: Sub-freezing temperatures expected in Colorado as cold front moves through the state
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday. The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado
It was a cold start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect for parts of the state.
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
KTAR.com
Valley forecast to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend
PHOENIX — A weather disturbance from the west is set to hit Arizona this weekend, bringing thunder and showers to many parts of the state. Areas of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain, the bulk of which is expected to fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
