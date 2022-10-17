ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Warm and quiet ahead of weekend storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday is quiet and cool, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Temperatures will climb by a couple of degrees from yesterday’s highs. High pressure over the west will keep the temperatures mild through Saturday. Forecast...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend

Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees quiet and warmer weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across most of the state. There is some patchy fog around the Pecos River Valley near Roswell, but most of the state is waking up to clear conditions. Forecast Continues Below. New...
NEW MEXICO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold

According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
PENDLETON, OR
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
KRQE News 13

Most of New Mexico drying out and warming up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with most temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is dense fog in the San Luis Valley, including Alamosa. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for that valley until 9 AM. There is some patchy fog in other spots as well, including Santa Fe, Gallup and Roswell. Scattered showers are moving slowly south in the east plains, and the showers are stationary in the southeast plains. Rain will clear from north to south throughout the day, with only southeast NM seeing a chance for showers throughout the day.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Freeze Warning in effect for eastern North Texas starting early Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A cold morning is on tap for Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s expected. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern NTX from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday. (The warning does not include the Metroplex at this time.)Afternoon highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.It will be warm and windy this weekend.Remember the cold front that brought rain, storms and falling temperatures on Sunday? With the front to our south, the flow pattern has now shifted from the north, giving way to some chilly morning and mild afternoons....
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Rain continues throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Peanut crop in New Mexico

In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd travels to the far eastern part of the state to look at the peanut industry. He explains why the variety of peanuts grown near Portales are perfect for natural peanut butters. Watch the video in the player above for more.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KTAR.com

Valley forecast to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend

PHOENIX — A weather disturbance from the west is set to hit Arizona this weekend, bringing thunder and showers to many parts of the state. Areas of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain, the bulk of which is expected to fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

