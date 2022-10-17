ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday night with chance for showers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Low pressure that has been spinning around the area for the last few days is finally shifting to the northeast. Still cool with a shower chance for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Our weather starts to improve big time Friday with highs in the middle 60s. For the weekend, beautiful weather expected with highs both days near 70!
CBS Detroit

Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for next two weekends

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror, at the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Road. The event will run 6-10 p.m., Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website. 
LAKE ORION, MI
HometownLife.com

MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696

The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts

October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Pasta Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Italian Restaurants

It’s October 17th, which can only mean one thing: it’s National Pasta Day! This food holiday is a celebration of all things carb-y and delicious, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by whipping up a big pot of your favorite pasta dish. Not sure what to make? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for some of our favorite pasta recipes that are sure to please any crowd. Don’t feel like cooking? I’ve listed 10 great Metro Detroit restaurants below for you to check out to get your fix!

