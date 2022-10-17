Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday night with chance for showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Low pressure that has been spinning around the area for the last few days is finally shifting to the northeast. Still cool with a shower chance for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Our weather starts to improve big time Friday with highs in the middle 60s. For the weekend, beautiful weather expected with highs both days near 70!
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold, wet day for Wednesday but big changes are coming
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stop if you've heard this before: it's going to be a cold and wet day in Metro Detroit. Wednesday is going to be a lot like the past couple of days. It's going to be chilly, windy, and breezy. Our highs won't get out of the mid-40s on Wednesday and it's going to be wet, again.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cold and wet Tuesday with snow-rain mix
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Remember Monday? It was cold, damp, and dreary all day? Rinse and repeat for Tuesday. But there's a bit of good news - it's going to warm up by the end of the week. Our pattern remains unchanged as the cold remains throughout the day on...
Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for next two weekends
LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror, at the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Road. The event will run 6-10 p.m., Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website.
HometownLife.com
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man hospitalized with extremely rate case of West Nile virus
It took doctors five days to figure out what was wrong with Christopher "Dino" Guzzi after he got sick earlier this month. He is now hospitalized as he battles West Nile virus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Do I put gas in the car to go to work? Or do I buy bread and milk?’: Metro Detroit pantry helps feed thousands
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Every Wednesday morning for the past two and half years, Tarence Wheeler is outside of Ann Visger Elementary School in River Rouge with his mobile food pantry, “Pantry of Hope.”. Wheeler spearheaded this initiative after seeing the needs of entire families during the pandemic...
1051thebounce.com
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water there are football field patches of muck.
Metro Detroit’s Eloise Asylum rises from the dead as world-class haunted attraction
The long-abandoned psychiatric hospital has a sordid history, but those behind the multimillion-dollar development say they, too, just want to help people
Toys R Us returns! Here's where to find the 14 locations now open in Michigan
Attention Toys R Us kids! Four years after the company shut the doors on all of its U.S. stores, the retailer is back on a smaller scale with 14 locations open now inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
Know the water bill history before buying a home in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT)- Many people don't know that in Michigan, the home's water bill stays with the home. So if you buy one with a large water bill attached, that bill is now yours. Bryan Peckinpaugh from Detroit Water and Sewage Department explained why this is and what buyers should be aware of."State law. There's a Water Lean Act since 1939 in the state of Michigan. Four other states have similar Water Lean Acts where there's an outstanding balance and if it's not resolved during the closing or purchase process of the home, it transfers to the new owner," said Peckinpaugh....
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman busted in Walmart theft • Ethan Crumbley in court • Detroit boy saves mom
THURSDAY NEWS HIT (FOX 2) - A woman who was caught stealing items from a northern Michigan Walmart by not scanning them at the self-checkout is the latest charged in the state with ripping off retailers. Police say TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, was caught skipping items as she rang up...
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Pasta Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Italian Restaurants
It’s October 17th, which can only mean one thing: it’s National Pasta Day! This food holiday is a celebration of all things carb-y and delicious, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by whipping up a big pot of your favorite pasta dish. Not sure what to make? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for some of our favorite pasta recipes that are sure to please any crowd. Don’t feel like cooking? I’ve listed 10 great Metro Detroit restaurants below for you to check out to get your fix!
