there is no need for these signs anymore ,how many people decide who their going to vote for because of a sign? all these signs are is a blight on the landscape ,time to end there usage.
there ya go, perfect example of the democrats using an act of violence because they don't like that people don't agree with their opinion. it is a shamless act of cowardice
had my Trump yard sign stolen several times before the last election and so I hung a banner from my 2nd floor and 2 days after that went up had a political tactical team surround my home as they received a call of domestic violence with shots fired and children involved. I wasn't even home and live alone so I hope the found the caller but doubt it
