NEW YORK — A podcast company based out of Olympia, Washington is launching a weekly podcast hosted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has made various press statements since resigning as governor last year. Cuomo has stayed out of the limelight for the most part though since walking away from Albany following various sexual harassment allegations. He has said that the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that led to his resignation was politically motivated. James has defended the report by her office.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO