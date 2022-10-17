Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
NYSDOL using Multi-Factor Authentication in attempt to help stop UI fraud
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Labor is implementing a new feature to help prevent Unemployment Insurance fraud. The agency announced Wednesday it will be using Multi-Factor Authentication, or MFA, throughout New York's Unemployment Insurance system to provide cyber security protection to New Yorkers. Users...
WRGB
New law behind rise in assaults in NY prisons and jails, says Albany County Sheriff
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Assaults are up in prisons across New York State, according to data provided by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Assaults on staff and between inmates statewide are up nearly 33-percent compared to this time last year. Statewide prison assaults by...
WRGB
NY to receive federal funding to feed school children and underserved communities
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — The USDA and State Education were in attendance to announce the signing of cooperative agreements. The announcement is the signing of an agreement between the USDA and NY to federal funding to support programs and initiatives that purchase food from New York farms. In turn,...
WRGB
218 New State Troopers join the ranks on Graduation Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state added 218 new state troopers to the force. All of them graduating from the 211th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. With Wednesday's graduation, there are now over 4,700 sworn members of the state police. While...
WRGB
Healthcare aid accused of stealing money from an elderly resident
WEST SAND LAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Bethlehem woman, accused of stealing money from a resident at a senior living facility. Back on September 2rd, State Police received a complain of stolen money from an elderly resident. Investigators say Deborah J. Miller, 42,...
WRGB
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launching weekly podcast through Quake Media
NEW YORK — A podcast company based out of Olympia, Washington is launching a weekly podcast hosted by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo has made various press statements since resigning as governor last year. Cuomo has stayed out of the limelight for the most part though since walking away from Albany following various sexual harassment allegations. He has said that the report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that led to his resignation was politically motivated. James has defended the report by her office.
WRGB
Hochul signs legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul signed a series of legislation aimed at protecting and supporting survivors of domestic violence. "My administration is committed to eradicating domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Governor Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."
WRGB
Children ages 5 and up now eligible for bivalent COVID booster in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Children in New York between the age of 5 and 11 are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. The New York State Department of Health updated its guidance this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated its clinical guidance.
WRGB
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI following I-87 crash with tractor trailer
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Halfmoon man, following a wrong-way crash on the Northway. Back on October 16th, Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash just before 4:00 A.M. in the town of Colonie. Investigators say the driver, 25-year-old Jackson K. Amankrah was...
WRGB
Hochul maintaining tightened lead against Zeldin, Siena poll finds
LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is now 11 points, down from 17 points three weeks ago, according to a new Siena College poll of likely New York state voters released Tuesday morning. Hochul leads Zeldin 52-41%, down from 54-37%...
WRGB
Colleges, experts begin the conversation to address mental health crisis on campuses
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — We first brought you the alarming numbers in our last report. One study of college students showing between 2013 and 2021 there was a 135% increase in depression and a 110% increase in anxiety. This crisis has become widespread, experts say around 60% of students met the criteria for one or more mental health conditions during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Comments / 0