Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
adastraradio.com
Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced
TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
WIBW
Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Social Security Administration uses the average of the three months of the third quarter of each year to set the COLA - cost of living adjustment - for the next year. They recently announced it would be 8.7 percent for 2023. Carl Carlson of Carlson...
klcjournal.com
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections. A growing reluctance to accept official election results threatens to make the end of election season in Kansas more chaotic than it’s been in 130 years. Here’s what a worst-case scenario would look like and the perfect storm that could make it happen.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: October temperature roller coaster
We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Applications open for Kansas kids' lifetime hunting, fishing license
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids will begin October 14, 2022. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application...
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt...
KWCH.com
Kansas drought could affect consumers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers. Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen. “Pray for rain, we need it...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KSN.com
What to know when voting on the sheriff election amendment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The election is weeks away, and Kansans will vote on a sheriff’s amendment. A ‘yes’ vote allows the public to elect a sheriff in all Kansas counties except Riley County. It also gives the Attorney General the right to remove a sheriff from office.
Comments / 0