ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced

TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Social Security Administration uses the average of the three months of the third quarter of each year to set the COLA - cost of living adjustment - for the next year. They recently announced it would be 8.7 percent for 2023. Carl Carlson of Carlson...
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections. A growing reluctance to accept official election results threatens to make the end of election season in Kansas more chaotic than it’s been in 130 years. Here’s what a worst-case scenario would look like and the perfect storm that could make it happen.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: October temperature roller coaster

We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rachel Showstack is an associate professor of Spanish at Wichita State University and the founder and president of the organization Alce su voz (‘Speak Out’), whose […] The post Kansas hasn’t paid for medically necessary interpreting services. You can help change the system. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas drought could affect consumers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers. Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen. “Pray for rain, we need it...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

What to know when voting on the sheriff election amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The election is weeks away, and Kansans will vote on a sheriff’s amendment. A ‘yes’ vote allows the public to elect a sheriff in all Kansas counties except Riley County. It also gives the Attorney General the right to remove a sheriff from office.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy