Arsenal continued their perfect form in Europe this season while extending their winning run to eight matches in all competitions as Granit Xhaka struck the winner in a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.The hosts dominated the first half but could not test Walter Benitez in the PSV goal, with the sides locked at 0-0 at the interval. Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock with 20 minutes to go, Xhaka finishing with aplomb from just inside the PSV box, with the midfielder’s goal securing Arsenal’s place in the knockout stages. And the result moves Arsenal five points clear of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV in Group A, ahead of their return match against the Dutch side next Thursday where they can secure top spot with at least a draw. Before then, Mikel Arteta’s side will visit Southampton in the Premier League.

34 MINUTES AGO