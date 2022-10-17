Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte Aware Of Cristiano Ronaldo Danger Ahead Of Manchester United v Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo’s danger ahead of their game against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players vs Newcastle after Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mates’ rant at referee
MANCHESTER UNITED have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the goalless draw with Newcastle on Sunday. The Red Devils were found to be in breach of FA Rule E20.1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates protested the decision to disallow the striker's goal. United...
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United continue a difficult run of three Premier League fixtures in six days when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Last time out, the Red Devils drew a match for the first time under Erik ten Hag, as Newcastle United frustrated them to a goalless stalemate at Old Trafford.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Manchester United squad after storming down tunnel
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United’s squad to play Chelsea after being disciplined by Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old will be training separately from the rest of United's first team squad for the next three days after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.The decision to punish Ronaldo is Ten Hag's, with the United manager holding responsibility for disciplinary matters, and it is understood that he has the support of the club's hierarchy. United say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an important part of the squad.In a statement,...
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
WTOP
United manager Ten Hag to ‘deal with’ Ronaldo for early exit
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward headed to the changing room before the final whistle in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Ronaldo was an unused substitute as United...
WTOP
WTOP
Ronaldo walkout shades Man U win and upcoming Chelsea clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to start for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday and he is still dominating the buildup. The unused substitute left the Old Trafford stands and headed to the changing rooms before the end of the English Premier League win against Tottenham on Wednesday and United manager Erik ten Hag said he would “deal with” Ronaldo.
WTOP
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
SB Nation
NBC Sports
Man United vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United vs Tottenham: It’s Spurs who need a victory to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). Tottenham (23 points – 3rd place)...
