DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Dog Rescue director Kristina Rinaldi thinks suspects who broke into one of its buildings Tuesday night were trying to steal dogs. "They actually brought leashes with them. These are not our leashes. They are still in the package. They stopped, they bought leashes somewhere, and planned to take some of our dogs," she said. "Really they thought they were walking into Yorkies and poodles, and found e a good amount of 100-pound dogs in here that were not happy to see them."

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO