Ezra Miller Ordered to Stay Away From Vermont Neighbor

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home back in May. On Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of Vermont Superior Court ordered Miller to stay away from Isaac Winokur and his home in Stamford. The judge also barred Miller from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as a condition of release, Deadline reports. On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to Winokur’s burglary complaint. Surveillance allegedly shows Miller, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, walking off Winokur’s porch with three bottles of liquor. Clips show Miller noticing a security camera, saying “Oh,” and putting a bottle back into position. Winokur has known Miller for 18 years and expressed concern about their mental health in court. He’s also afraid because Miller owns several firearms and has recently displayed “odd and erratic” behavior. Miller, 29, is still set to star in the upcoming DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie The Flash next summer after a series of controversies and legal issues throughout the year.Read it at Manchester Journal
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence

Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
The Flash star Ezra Miller facing 26 years in prison

Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old actor best known for their role as The Flash in the DCEU, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary. As reported by Deadline, the actor faces up to 26 years in prison and over $2000 of fines if they’re found guilty - it’s alleged that they stole three bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s pantry earlier this year.
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive

A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping

A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
