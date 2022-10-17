Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller Ordered to Stay Away From Vermont Neighbor
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny after allegedly burglarizing a neighbor’s home back in May. On Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady of Vermont Superior Court ordered Miller to stay away from Isaac Winokur and his home in Stamford. The judge also barred Miller from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as a condition of release, Deadline reports. On May 1, Vermont State Police responded to Winokur’s burglary complaint. Surveillance allegedly shows Miller, who is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, walking off Winokur’s porch with three bottles of liquor. Clips show Miller noticing a security camera, saying “Oh,” and putting a bottle back into position. Winokur has known Miller for 18 years and expressed concern about their mental health in court. He’s also afraid because Miller owns several firearms and has recently displayed “odd and erratic” behavior. Miller, 29, is still set to star in the upcoming DC Comics/Warner Bros. movie The Flash next summer after a series of controversies and legal issues throughout the year.Read it at Manchester Journal
Complex
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence
Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
The Flash star Ezra Miller facing 26 years in prison
Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old actor best known for their role as The Flash in the DCEU, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary. As reported by Deadline, the actor faces up to 26 years in prison and over $2000 of fines if they’re found guilty - it’s alleged that they stole three bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s pantry earlier this year.
