Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
Teazzi Tea Shop Heads to Vegas
Another international boba chain is making its Las Vegas debut
Local Artist Makes One-Of-A-Kind Art With Barnwood
A local artist is making a name for himself with a very unique style of art. His name is Chris Stokes. His company is called Basically Barnwood. Stokes makes amazing works of art made almost entirely out of recycled barn wood. And it’s incredible what he can do with reclaimed wood.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas
Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
New high-end resort coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new high-end resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s project was approved on Wednesday by the Clark County Commission. The property will be located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. “We were pleased with Clark County...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
Smith’s Owner To Buy Albertson’s, Vons — What Does It Mean For You?
Las Vegas residents may soon find that their shopping choices are extremely limited, as the two largest grocery store chains in the United States, Kroger, owner of Smith’s and Albertson’s, owner of Vons, have announced their plans to merge. The blockbuster deal is valued at nearly $25 billion.
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'
Spending thousands of dollars in gas each week, Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees cut hours to save on commute costs.
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. The owner of the store David Lee said even selling items at a cheaper price putting a sale tag on most of his items, business is slower than ever.
San Bernardino International Airport will begin new Las Vegas, NV and Hartford, CT service in February
San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) continues to populate its presence on the U.S. route map with Breeze Airways’ recent announcement of new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning Feb. 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday. Travelers can book...
These are the Costco Locations with the Worst Parking
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
