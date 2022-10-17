ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Wynn Las Vegas has announced a partnership with chef Alon Shaya and restaurateur Emily Shaya of Pomegranate Hospitality that will bring a new Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern influences in winter 2023 in the former Intrigue Lounge space. Pomegranate operates five acclaimed bars and restaurants in New Orleans and Denver. The company’s first Las Vegas operation will be designed by the Rockwell Group in collaboration with Wynn Design and Development and updates on menus and more will be unveiled in the coming months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022

Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Local Artist Makes One-Of-A-Kind Art With Barnwood

A local artist is making a name for himself with a very unique style of art. His name is Chris Stokes. His company is called Basically Barnwood. Stokes makes amazing works of art made almost entirely out of recycled barn wood. And it’s incredible what he can do with reclaimed wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas

Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
localadventurer.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know

Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Las Vegas

Situated in the midst of the desert, Las Vegas is famous around the world for its high roller tables and extravagant shows. The lights shine bright and the temptation to spend large lies around every corner. Yet there are still many ways to enjoy Sin City without spending a dime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas

The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season. According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 5 million festive LED...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

New high-end resort coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new high-end resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s project was approved on Wednesday by the Clark County Commission. The property will be located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. “We were pleased with Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon. Yelp released a list of each state's best buffet. The website states,...
ARIZONA STATE
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down

Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FinanceBuzz

These are the Costco Locations with the Worst Parking

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy