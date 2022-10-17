Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence
Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
Ezra Miller appears in court on burglary and larceny charges, faces 26 years in prison
Miller faces a burglary charge and a charge of petit larceny. They have been accused of breaking into a Vermont home and stealing bottles of alcohol.
Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House
The Flash actor, who has faced a series of complaints over their erratic behavior this past year, said last month that they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues."
Comments / 0