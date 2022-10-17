Texas Tech – Baylor game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s sold out contest against Baylor will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 on ESPN2.
Texas Tech is 39-40-1 in the all-time series with Baylor. The Bears have not won in Lubbock since 1990.
Baylor has lost two straight games entering this Saturday’s game against Kansas.
The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) return hom to host West Virginia at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Stadium.
