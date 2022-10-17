ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech men’s basketball ranked in AP Top 25

By David Collier
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball will enter the 2022-23 season ranked by the Associated Press.

The Red Raiders check in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.

Texas Tech enters its second year under head coach Mark Adams, who led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance last season. The Red Raiders also wrapped up last season ranked No. 12 in the country.

Texas Tech returns three players from last season, including Kevin Obanor who started all 37 games and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection. Obanor is joined by Daniel Batcho and KJ Allen as the teams only returners.

The Red Raiders open up against Northwestern State at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at United Supermarkets Arena.

