Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Kilts for Kids to raise funds at annual event Oct. 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual Kilts for Kids Fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota is approaching on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the District in Sioux Falls. Courtney Collen and Harriet Yocum joined us at Dakota News Now to discuss the cause. More...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a favorite holiday for many kids, but now it’s not just for them as dogs from around the area will be dressed up in costumes and doing some trick-or-treating of their own. ”Watching the kids come with their dogs the...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Schools are aware of and fighting a drop in attendance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Education Report card is up on the fridge from the South Dakota Department of Education. It outlines how the state’s schools and school districts are doing. The DOE says many schools “held their own” during the pandemic. However, some districts noted an increase in absenteeism. Sioux Falls is one of them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of mammograms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a mom of three, Karrie Garry has a busy life. But when she turned 40, her doctor insisted she make time to schedule a mammogram. The first images were a little concerning, leading to a wave of additional tests and callbacks. Ultimately, her doctor ordered a biopsy of the suspicious area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant

A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

