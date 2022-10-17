Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Kilts for Kids to raise funds at annual event Oct. 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Annual Kilts for Kids Fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota is approaching on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the District in Sioux Falls. Courtney Collen and Harriet Yocum joined us at Dakota News Now to discuss the cause. More...
dakotanewsnow.com
Union Gospel Mission partners with Cricket Wireless to offer free phones
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Union Gospel Mission is partnering with Cricket Wireless to help provide free phones to those who may not have access. This has been done through a variety of events hosted by the Union Gospel Mission. And with no hidden fees or costs, cricket wireless...
dakotanewsnow.com
Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lizzie Ju originally started her farm as just a hobby but quickly saw a need to take care of unwanted and neglected animals from around the area. ”I just have a big heart for animals, especially ones that are broken or unwanted or...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen notified Sanford employees this week that the health system will be eliminating some non-clinical positions within the organization. It is unclear how many positions will be eliminated or what non-clinical departments will be impacted. For more on this...
KELOLAND TV
Buying hearing aids in South Dakota is now easier
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying hearing aids has just become easier for those experiencing mild hearing loss. Following the approval of a rule by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Biden administration began the rollout this week. Now, patients can stop into their local pharmacy or retailer to buy the technology.
farmforum.net
Sioux Falls angler reels in first place at international fishing tournament
If the South Dakota fishing scene had an annually recurring video game series à la Madden NFL ‒ or, more appropriately, Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge ‒ you might find Ted Takasaki on the 2023 cover. After all, he did take home some major hardware at an international fishing tournament.
Friends harvest corn for a South Dakota farmer who passed away in June
The grain elevator near Humboldt had difficulty keeping up with all the trucks dropping off corn today. That's because 14 combines were working the Duane Struck farm all at once, and the trucks just kept coming.
KELOLAND TV
Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wild Wednesday: Black bear exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our bi-weekly segment Wild Wednesday, we introduce you to the black bears at the Great Plains Zoo. The exhibit just opened in July.
dakotanewsnow.com
Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween is a favorite holiday for many kids, but now it’s not just for them as dogs from around the area will be dressed up in costumes and doing some trick-or-treating of their own. ”Watching the kids come with their dogs the...
KELOLAND TV
Schools are aware of and fighting a drop in attendance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Education Report card is up on the fridge from the South Dakota Department of Education. It outlines how the state’s schools and school districts are doing. The DOE says many schools “held their own” during the pandemic. However, some districts noted an increase in absenteeism. Sioux Falls is one of them.
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: The importance of mammograms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a mom of three, Karrie Garry has a busy life. But when she turned 40, her doctor insisted she make time to schedule a mammogram. The first images were a little concerning, leading to a wave of additional tests and callbacks. Ultimately, her doctor ordered a biopsy of the suspicious area.
siouxfalls.business
Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant
A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a monkey had to have a bottle cap surgically removed from its cheek, representatives of the Great Plains Zoo sent out a public service announcement asking visitors not to throw objects into the animals’ enclosures. The Japanese macaque, Kai, will have...
siouxfalls.business
McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location
McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend
South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday's pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
Comments / 0