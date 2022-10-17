Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
2 Monster Stocks You'll Want to Buy Now and Hold Forever
They're both global leaders in their businesses.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside.
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood's price target might be outlandish, but there's certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company's beaten-down valuation.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks I Will Never Sell
3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

W.P. Carey is a diversified and opportunistic landlord. Nucor is the best-run steel mill in the country, if not the world. Toronto-Dominion Bank is big in Canada and growing in the United States.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
Motley Fool
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo.
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today

Starboard Value has acquired a sizable stake in the customer relationship-management leader. Salesforce is trading at a historically low price-to-sales valuation. Management is aiming to grow revenue, while also expanding free cash flow.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Climb
Stocks closed lower Wednesday as rising government bond yields offset a round of well-received corporate earnings reports. For Stocks, the Midterms May Not Matter. Here's Why That's A Good Thing. On the earnings front, Netflix (NFLX) stock rallied 13.1% after the streaming giant unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter results and gave details...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These game-changing stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.
