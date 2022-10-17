ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Dog Rescue says vandals were trying to steal dogs after window smashed, power cut

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Dog Rescue director Kristina Rinaldi thinks suspects who broke into one of its buildings Tuesday night were trying to steal dogs. "They actually brought leashes with them. These are not our leashes. They are still in the package. They stopped, they bought leashes somewhere, and planned to take some of our dogs," she said. "Really they thought they were walking into Yorkies and poodles, and found e a good amount of 100-pound dogs in here that were not happy to see them."
fox2detroit.com

Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com

Barricaded situation on Artesian St in Detroit ends peacefully

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in custody after Detroit police say she barricaded herself inside a home on Artesian Street near Tireman Street. Police said they initially responded to a domestic shooting around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Artesian St. According to investigators, the woman has bipolar disorder and was refusing medication.
