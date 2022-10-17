Read full article on original website
Vandals trash Detroit Dog Rescue building during break-in
Vandals smashed a window, cut the power, and trashed a Detroit Dog Rescue building on Tuesday night. The rescue thinks they were trying to steal dogs.
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
Detroit Dog Rescue says vandals were trying to steal dogs after window smashed, power cut
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Dog Rescue director Kristina Rinaldi thinks suspects who broke into one of its buildings Tuesday night were trying to steal dogs. "They actually brought leashes with them. These are not our leashes. They are still in the package. They stopped, they bought leashes somewhere, and planned to take some of our dogs," she said. "Really they thought they were walking into Yorkies and poodles, and found e a good amount of 100-pound dogs in here that were not happy to see them."
Man shot multiple times near Rouge Park, dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on the city's west side near Rouge Park early Wednesday morning. Police said just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was found laying on the corner of Chicago and Patton, just three blocks east of Rouge Park on Detroit's west side.
Woman with multiple weapons barricaded in home on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A woman with multiple weapons is barricaded in a home on Detroit’s west side, according to police. Detroit police have a heavy presence surrounding the house on Artesian Street near the Southfield Freeway and Tireman Avenue. Detroit police Chief James White said the woman is in...
Barricaded situation on Artesian St in Detroit ends peacefully
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in custody after Detroit police say she barricaded herself inside a home on Artesian Street near Tireman Street. Police said they initially responded to a domestic shooting around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Artesian St. According to investigators, the woman has bipolar disorder and was refusing medication.
Man still unidentified 23 years after skeletal remains found on Belle Isle in Detroit
DETROIT – Skeletal remains were discovered along the banks of Lake Tacoma on Belle Isle in Detroit 23 years ago. Officials believe the remains were those of a Black man between the ages of 18 and 50. He still hasn’t been identified. The remains were discovered on October...
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
Suspect wanted after victim shot 4 times in unprovoked drive-by shooting in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police are looking for a vehicle after they say a victim was shot during an unprovoked drive-by shooting Sept. 27. Police said someone in a silver four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6 fired at the victim in the area of Telegraph Road and I-94.
Suspect in custody in connection with shooting death of Detroit teen found on I-94 in Macomb County
Two people are in custody in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit girl whose body was found along I-94 last Friday in St. Clair Shores.
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons, police telling public to avoid the area
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Melvindale overdose death leads police to 300+ pills being sold at home, bakery
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation after an overdose death lead police to a Melvindale home and bakery. According to Michigan State Police, investigators were looking into a prescription pill dealer directly involved with that death. On Oct. 13, police searched the 31-year-old suspect's home and a bakery where...
Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said. Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
Man pronounced dead at hospital after Detroit police find him with gunshot wound
DETROIT – Police found a man shot in Detroit and transported him to a hospital where he died. He was found at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of West Chicago and Patton Street in Detroit. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. Police do not...
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons surrenders, ending situation peacefully
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
Man accused of using camera attached to shoe to record victim in Canton dressing room
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he attached a camera to his shoe and used it to record someone in the dressing room of a Canton store. Willie Davis, 40, is accused of recording the victim at the Plato's Closet on...
Where is Brian Grocki? 14-year-old vanished after leaving friend’s house in Trenton 32 years ago
TRENTON, Mich. – Brian Grocki was 14 years old when he vanished after reportedly leaving a friend’s house in Trenton. He was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 1990, sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Grocki would be 46 years old now. One of...
