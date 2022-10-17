Read full article on original website
Brian Moquin
2d ago
how is this rat weeks still breathing? Freddy and his boy loving brother David both got out of prison on murder chargers. oxygen thief that's what they are.
Christina Howard
2d ago
So many trashy people in that so-called "Silent Generation"... Anyone who is naive enough to think the "good old days" were so safe and innocent, needs to take a look at those people.
Angelo Colon-Ortiz indicted on new charge in Vanessa Marcotte killing investigation
The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte has been indicted in Worcester Superior Court on a new charge in connection with the investigation into the 27-year-old woman’s death, court records show. Angelo Colon-Ortiz was indicted on Friday, Oct. 14 on a charge of unarmed robbery, court documents show. According...
WCVB
Fred Weichel wins civil suit over wrongful conviction in connection with 1980 Braintree homicide
BOSTON — Jurors awarded $33 million on Tuesday to a man who spent nearly 36 years in prison for a murder he insists he did not commit but under Massachusetts law, he is only eligible to receive $1 million. Fred Weichel served time in prison for the 1980 murder...
NECN
Was Boxborough Police Officer's False Paid Detail Timecard a Crime?
On a cloudy October day, Sgt. Brett Pelley of the Boxborough Police Department emerged from Newton District Court, relieved he would not be facing a criminal charge. The veteran officer found himself in the predicament after his own town leaders asked a clerk magistrate to consider if a criminal complaint should go forward.
Robert Brainard, caught in tax evasion scheme, ordered to pay $700K, sentenced to prison
The former owner of a Weymouth paving company was sentenced in federal court in Boston Monday to one year in prison and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution for a seven-year tax evasion scheme, officials said. Robert Brainard, 52, of Weymouth, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge...
WCVB
Inmate facing charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2 p.m....
WCVB
Police release images of person of interest in attack on civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire
BOSTON — Police in Boston have released pictures of a person of interest connected to an attack on a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer in Franklin Park last week. Jean McGuire, who was the first Black woman on the Boston School Committee and a founder of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, was stabbed multiple times near 25 Playstead Road while she was walking her dog on Oct. 11.
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
DA Hayden drops charges in corruption case involving MBTA police officer after new evidence found
Earlier this year, a Globe report raised questions about whether Hayden’s office tried to quash a separate case involving two other Transit Police officers. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office has dropped criminal charges against an MBTA Transit Police sergeant accused of covering up the beating of a homeless man in 2018 after new information came to light, authorities said Monday. In court papers, Suffolk prosecutors said they could not continue the case against David Finnerty after Transit Police discovered a previously unknown computer record that prosecutors said showed Finnerty had not added false information to a 2018 police report on the assault.
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
New details emerge about inmate suicide death at New Bedford jail
Just minutes before an inmate was found dead inside a New Bedford jail, correctional officers were busy preventing another inmate from dying by suicide, 12 News has learned.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
capecod.com
Yarmouth man convicted, sentenced to prison for indecent assault on a child under 14
BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that on October 14, 2022, Brandon M. Bamford, 39, of Yarmouth, was found guilty in Barnstable Superior court to one felony indictment for Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under Fourteen. After trial, the Commonwealth requested Bamford...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester
At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
Wilmington Apple
Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period
BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WCVB
Boy shot in Roxbury, becoming Boston's fourth recent juvenile shooting victim
BOSTON — Police confirm that a boy was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday night, marking the city's fourth juvenile shooting victim in recent weeks. Boston police Deputy Supt. James Miller said the department received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of 21 Rockland St. ShotSpotter technology also alerted police to the shooting at around the same time.
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion
ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
