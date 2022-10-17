ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Effort to Protect Unborn, Files Brief Defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law

FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron in September continued his efforts to protect unborn life by filing a brief with the Supreme Court of Kentucky to defend Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. The Attorney General's filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the policy-making prerogative...
KENTUCKY STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest

FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
muncievoice.com

Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks

Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
INDIANA STATE
wnky.com

Kentucky Department of Education releases state assessment data

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple counties and districts, including Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent School District, have released state assessment data for the 2021 to 2022 academic school year. Below you can find the results for local counties and districts:. Warren County Public Schools. View school...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds

Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Deadline approaching to request mail-in ballots

If you are a Kentucky voter who wants to vote by mail-in ballot, you still have some time. As election day is approaching, so are some very important deadlines. If you want to mail in, you must request your ballot by Oct. 25, and it must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

Race for Senate control arrives in Kentucky

(WEHT)- It’s been a long and, at times, grueling campaign as Democrats and Republicans nationwide battle for control of the divided Senate with just about three weeks to go before Election Day on Nov. 8. The battle lines between incumbent Republican Senator and former presidential hopeful Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger Charles Booker have […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

AAA Raising Awareness About Kentucky’s Move Over Law

AAA is raising awareness about Kentucky’s Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane when approaching a public safety or emergency vehicle. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow down instead. Highway officials say 28 people were killed in Kentucky between 2016 and 2020...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE

