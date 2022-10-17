Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Effort to Protect Unborn, Files Brief Defending Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Daniel Cameron in September continued his efforts to protect unborn life by filing a brief with the Supreme Court of Kentucky to defend Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. The Attorney General's filing argues that Kentucky's General Assembly has the policy-making prerogative...
WIBC.com
Indiana Election Board Moves Poll Worker Data After Breach, Arrest
FT WAYNE, Ind.–No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
wnky.com
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
muncievoice.com
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
wnky.com
Kentucky Department of Education releases state assessment data
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple counties and districts, including Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent School District, have released state assessment data for the 2021 to 2022 academic school year. Below you can find the results for local counties and districts:. Warren County Public Schools. View school...
Good News Kentucky Parents! You May Have P-EBT Funds
Bring on the MONEY! Parents if you received P-EBT funds during the pandemic there's a good chance you will be receiving more cash on your card. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Stimulus (P-EBT) for short was meant to help families who had children learning virtually due to COVID-19. The program is offered through the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
wdrb.com
Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
wnky.com
Deadline approaching to request mail-in ballots
If you are a Kentucky voter who wants to vote by mail-in ballot, you still have some time. As election day is approaching, so are some very important deadlines. If you want to mail in, you must request your ballot by Oct. 25, and it must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
kentuckytoday.com
Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
WLKY.com
Louisville League of Women Voters urging Kentuckians to vote 'no' on constitutional amendments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky League of Women Voters has taken a stand against both constitutional amendments set to appear on the November ballot. The League of Women Voters is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that helps register and educate voters. It doesn't take positions on parties or candidates, but it does on issues that appear on the ballot.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Race for Senate control arrives in Kentucky
(WEHT)- It’s been a long and, at times, grueling campaign as Democrats and Republicans nationwide battle for control of the divided Senate with just about three weeks to go before Election Day on Nov. 8. The battle lines between incumbent Republican Senator and former presidential hopeful Rand Paul and his Democratic challenger Charles Booker have […]
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
wklw.com
AAA Raising Awareness About Kentucky’s Move Over Law
AAA is raising awareness about Kentucky’s Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over a lane when approaching a public safety or emergency vehicle. Drivers who cannot safely move over must slow down instead. Highway officials say 28 people were killed in Kentucky between 2016 and 2020...
WTVQ
You’ve likely heard about Amendment 2 on the ballot, but what about Amendment 1?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — As we near Election Day on Nov. 8, we’re breaking down what’s on the ballot this year to help you make your decision, including the amendments. Amendment 2 is the one you’ve likely already heard about, as it pertains to abortion rights in Kentucky, while Amendment 1 is focused on the powers of the General Assembly.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
Comments / 0