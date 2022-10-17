Amber Heard has acknowledged using MDMA and magic mushrooms while at Coachella. However, she has denied that she is addicted to cocaine and alcohol, despite a medic having seen that she is dependent. Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in the US state of Virginia for a passage she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Throughout the six-week hearing, the court will hear from family members, friends, co-workers, and anyone who knew the couple when they were employed or engaged in outdoor activities.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO