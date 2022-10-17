Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
Possible human remains found in pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa might have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.
Officials Working to Clear Suspected Human Remains in Pipe in Costa Mesa
A blocked pipe at the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at Baker Street may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe.
1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Routine Inspection Of California Pipe Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average inspection spurred a horrifying investigation.
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month
Rudd has to clear out Bank of Books by the end of the month. Photo by Patricia Schallert. It was in June 1974. that Clarey Rudd, age 22, first opened a bookstore in Ventura called Rudds. A second store for the family business. He grew up working in his parents’ bookstore in Oxnard. During Rudd’s time at CSUF, he was invited by the owner to work at one of the largest independent bookstores in the nation. A year later, after his Junior year at Biola University, he became manager of their bookstore. Being part of the staff, he had to complete his marketing and management degree back at CSUF. At that time, he decided he was going to open a bookstore in Ventura.
Firefighters Douse Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on 10 Freeway
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a traffic collision with fire around 9:24 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Via Verde Street exit in the city of Covina. Additional 911 callers on Monday night, Oct....
Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed
A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
Universe Holdings acquires $12.55 million multifamily property in Ventura, California
Universe Holdings has acquired Hacienda Villas, a 34-unit townhome-style multifamily community in Ventura, Calif. for $12.55 million. It is the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm’s second acquisition in Ventura the past five months and increases its holdings in the coastal California city to 500 units. Built in 1977,...
It's a girl! Ventura County 911 dispatcher talks woman through delivery of daughter's baby
(911 call) "What's your emergency?," asked Ventura County Public Safety dispatcher Annmarie Cafuentes. "My daughter's in labor," replied Magdalane Gonzales-Robinson. 911 dispatchers hear just about every kind of emergency call you can imagine. But, this was a tough one. There was no way firefighters would get to a home in Ventura County before this woman gave birth. So, Cafuentes guided the pregnant woman’s mother through the process.
Caltrans Will Try Again This Week With Overnight Closure Of SB 101 At Seaward In Ventura
Update--Caltrans is going to take another stab at an overnight closure of the southbound 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 in Ventura this week. An earlier effort was aborted because of the weather, it was too humid. They will try Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning
One woman sustained major injury after their SUV rolled over multiple times off highway 101 north of Cat Canyon near 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The post One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Romantic, Intimate Wedding at Santa Ynez Estate
Jill La Fleur of La Fleur Weddings & Events has been a local wedding planner and event designer for the past 16 years and was recently named one of the top wedding planners in the world by Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Although she has planned large and lavish weddings here in Santa Barbara and her home of Santa Ynez as well as around the world, when it came to her own wedding she preferred to keep it local and intimate.
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
