Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East

The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster

The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens

The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star

Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Short-Handed Bulls Spoil Heat Home Opener in 116-108 Victory

The Chicago Bulls traveled down to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat for the season opener on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours before the game, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable, and he was ruled out just hours before tip-off, leaving many to speculate the All-Star guard might be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Blackhawks announce their 2022-23 Reverse Retro sweaters

We have seen the Chicago Blackhawks announce lots of amazing sweaters over the years. They are one of the best in the league each year. Now, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, they have announced their 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys. The idea for these is to take...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

