Chicago Bulls get a chance right away — in Wednesday’s opener in Miami — to set a new tone vs. the top teams in the East
The Chicago Bulls enter this season with a reputation to shake — that of a team that falls apart against top opponents. The Bulls won only two of their 23 matchups against the top four teams in the Eastern and Western conferences last season. Both wins — against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics — came before December, when the Bulls’ strong start began to fall apart because of injuries ...
Bulls, Coby White Do Not Agree to Extension Before 2022-23 Deadline
Bulls, White do not agree on extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday at 5 p.m. CT marked the deadline for NBA teams and rookie-scale eligible players to reach agreements on extensions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. That deadline came and went — and...
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster
The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
Chicago Cubs: 3 big starting pitching trade targets to bolster the rotation
Everyone – and I mean everyone – is focused on the Cubs and every conceivable free agent signing Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins might try to pull off this winter. But Chicago isn’t going to address every roster need via signing and we shouldn’t lose sight of the trade market.
lastwordonsports.com
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
FOX Sports
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
Nate Thurmond made NBA and Chicago Bulls history by recording the first-ever quadruple-double
Relive Nate Thurmond’s unforgettable performance from nearly 50 years ago when he recorded the first ever quadruple-double in NBA history
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Short-Handed Bulls Spoil Heat Home Opener in 116-108 Victory
The Chicago Bulls traveled down to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat for the season opener on Wednesday night. Just 24 hours before the game, the Bulls listed Zach LaVine as questionable, and he was ruled out just hours before tip-off, leaving many to speculate the All-Star guard might be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
Blackhawks announce their 2022-23 Reverse Retro sweaters
We have seen the Chicago Blackhawks announce lots of amazing sweaters over the years. They are one of the best in the league each year. Now, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, they have announced their 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys. The idea for these is to take...
Pelicans, Hornets sport 1-0 starts in early clash
The Charlotte Hornets should be in a good mood for their home opener. The New Orleans Pelicans ought to arrive
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Chicago Bulls (0-0) travel south to take on the Miami Heat (0-0) in their first NBA games of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. The Bulls and Heat will face off in the...
Bulls fans losing it over Zach LaVine missing season opener vs. Heat with mysterious knee issue
The Chicago Bulls will play their season opener on Wednesday night without star guard Zach LaVine, who is sidelined due to injury management. Of course, the former UCLA standout underwent a minor procedure back in May and revealed that he’s feeling in tip-top shape. That raises the question, why...
Magic Starting 5: Orlando Loses Season Opener Against Pistons
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
FanSided
Comments / 0