During an appearance at Ohio Fan Fest (via Wrestling Inc), The Butcher spoke about working for Tony Khan in AEW and how Khan has given him opportunities during his time there. He said: “There was a night we were outside hanging out with Tony Khan, and I just looked at him and was like, ‘Dude, I’m going to be the coolest wrestler you have. You’ll have no opportunity to not book me. Wait till you see what I do.’ It was kind of cool that he gives you the opportunities to do that. It’s almost kind of like he gives you the opportunity to fail, which I think is the greatest opportunity. If you get anything from this, failure isn’t what you think it is. Failure is just a part of success. That’s like the first part. You can do something and you can fail, that’s amazing. That’s someone telling you something doesn’t work. That’s great. Alright, I’m going to take another crack at it.“

