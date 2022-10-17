Welcome once again to the Thursday quiz, which is normally written by Tuesday lunchtime and thus is somewhat reluctant to include much topical content at the moment, as even a simple question such as “Who is British home secretary” might have a different answer by the time it gets published. You face 15 questions, a few in-jokes and then some increasingly petulant replies from the quiz master in the comments if you quibble or point out typos. There are no prizes, it really is just for silly fun, but let us know how you got on.

ALASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO