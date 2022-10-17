Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Singer Mikaben Cause of Death: Haitian Musician Dies at 41 During Paris Performance
Haitian singer Mikaben died during his concert in Paris. He was 41. Mikaben, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, met his fans during a recent concert at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France. He was tapped as a guest performer in the Haitian group CaRiMi's show on Saturday. He...
Haitian artists to commemorate life of singer Mikaben in Miami’s Little Haiti
Haitian artists to commemorate life of singer Mikaben in Miami’s Little Haiti
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Actor Anna May Wong will be first Asian American featured on U.S. quarter
Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency. Wong will appear on a new quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, which was first announced in January 2022 and features women who have made contributions in a variety of fields including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space and the arts. Wong is one of five women chosen, with her coin being the last to be released next Tuesday. The observe (heads) side of Wong's quarter will...
Bertille Bak’s ‘Living Painting’ About Child Laborers Strikes a Chord at Art Basel in Paris
In the Espace Eiffel, the Grand Palais Éphémère’s extension, a rainbow roughly painted on an uneven cardboard catches the eye. It seems to be springing out of five juxtaposed screens. Seen together, the screens constitute a “living painting,” as Xippas, the gallery presenting it at the Paris+, par Art Basel fair, has termed it. This striking installation is called Mineur Mineur, and it’s by French video artist Bertille Bak, whose grandfather used to work as a miner in the Pas de Calais region in the north of France. The title refers to underage miners, whom she followed in five different countries...
Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)
The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie. The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital. “We were delighted to collaborate...
Community comes together to harvest crops of farmer who got injured while trying to save a puppy
'Frost really is the heartland of America,' said the farmer. 'One day, I hope I'm able to pay the favor back.'
‘I still blow my own mind!’ Uri Geller on spoon-bending, showbiz and the museum he built to his own life
‘I will bombard you with interesting material,” Uri Geller warns me on WhatsApp, before giving me a tour of his new museum. I expected a healthy amount of exaggeration from the self-described psychic, who has for decades claimed he can bend spoons with his mind. If anything, he is underselling the experience. A 16m (53ft) curved steel spoon – certified the world’s biggest by Guinness World Records in 2019 – sits in front of the Uri Geller Museum in the port city of Jaffa, at Tel Aviv’s southern edge. The giant spoon is a taste of what is to come.
howafrica.com
Jamaican Shares How She Started Top Caribbean Restaurant In Berlin After Landing There As Tourism Student
Barbara Saltmann is a German-based Jamaican entrepreneur who first came to the country as a tourism student. She is well-known for her restaurant, Ya-Man, which translates to “everything is fine” in Jamaican patois. In Berlin, the restaurant serves authentic Caribbean cuisine. Saltmann had no prior experience in the...
Diamond treaties, soup throw flavours and banned AI art – take the Thursday quiz
Welcome once again to the Thursday quiz, which is normally written by Tuesday lunchtime and thus is somewhat reluctant to include much topical content at the moment, as even a simple question such as “Who is British home secretary” might have a different answer by the time it gets published. You face 15 questions, a few in-jokes and then some increasingly petulant replies from the quiz master in the comments if you quibble or point out typos. There are no prizes, it really is just for silly fun, but let us know how you got on.
earthlymission.com
Mysterious ‘Musical Pillars’ in Ancient Indian Temple Produce Music When Struck
The ‘SaReGaMa Pillars’, as the famous musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, are also called, play individual notes when tapped. The Vittala Temple in Hampi is a genuine masterpiece in terms of grandeur and architecture. Words will fall short to express the beauty of this sprawling compound that houses pavilions, halls and many other temples. But the place is more known for 56 mysterious pillars, each 3.6 meters high, which produce delicate musical notes when struck. Tourists have long been travelling to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to hear the over 500-year-old temple’s mesmerizing music.
