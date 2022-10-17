Read full article on original website
Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns because of his knee injury. The Ravens listed receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), linebacker Justin Houston (groin), tight end Mark Andrews (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (heel), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) as questionable.
1945 — Jackie Robinson signs a contract with the Montreal Royals, minor league farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1949 — Don Doll of the Detroit Lions intercepts four passes in a 24-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals. 1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker...
