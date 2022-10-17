ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPEL 96.5

Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight

Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Mississippi River's low water level reveals shipwreck, apparently a ferry

Baton Rouge — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet,- threatening to reach record lows in some areas.The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sunk in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shore earlier this month. The discovery is the latest to surface from ebbing waters caused by drought. During the summer, receding waters in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed several skeletal remains, countless desiccated fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?

There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was nourished by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and registered as a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Each tore up the electrical grid at landfall, leaving millions of homes in the dark.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago

The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
LAFAYETTE, LA

