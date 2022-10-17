Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Slidell, Baton Rouge break temperature low records in early Louisiana freeze, forecasters say
South Louisiana was hit with an early chill early Wednesday, with two cities breaking low temperature records, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell. Baton Rouge and Slidell broke their own respective all-time low temperature records for October 19. Slidell also saw the earliest freeze on record...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet deep. But what does that really look like?. Images of the USS KIDD's...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Freeze Warnings Posted for Portions of Louisiana Tonight
Many residents of Louisiana will find themselves waking up to temperatures on Wednesday morning that will be near or below the freezing mark. For that reason, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Warning for almost all of northern and central Louisiana and portions of South Louisiana generally along and north of the US 190 corridor.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you
NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around. Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family. JEFFERSON PARISH:. Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to...
Mississippi River's low water level reveals shipwreck, apparently a ferry
Baton Rouge — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet,- threatening to reach record lows in some areas.The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sunk in the late 1800s to early 1900s, was spotted by a Baton Rouge resident walking along the shore earlier this month. The discovery is the latest to surface from ebbing waters caused by drought. During the summer, receding waters in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area revealed several skeletal remains, countless desiccated fish, a graveyard of forgotten boats and even...
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Hardening the electric grid is like remodeling a house. Can we afford it now?
There were a lot of similarities between Ida and Ian, the marquee storms of the 2021 and 2022 hurricane seasons. Each was the ninth storm of its season. Each was nourished by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and registered as a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Each tore up the electrical grid at landfall, leaving millions of homes in the dark.
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
You could see temperatures get as low as the upper 30s this week.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
theadvocate.com
Jo's Chicken and Waffles owner hopes to revitalize Mid City area in Baton Rouge
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
theadvocate.com
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
theadvocate.com
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago
The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
