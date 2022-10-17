TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Saturday night’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium played out all too familiar for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs couldn’t find any production on the offensive side of the ball in what led to a 30-6 loss and it made for 15-straight defeats in the series. While the offense looked much the same from the first to the fourth quarter, the defense gave plenty to praise in how Zach Arnett’s unit continued to fight.

