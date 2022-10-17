ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Notes From Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6

To various extents, major college football teams are identified with those who are in some cases no longer a part of those teams, the head football coaches. That changes from time-to-time. I have heard there was some doubt about Frank Thomas after he followed Wallace Wade as Crimson Tide coach in 1931.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bulldogs blink as Crimson Tide rolls in 30-6 beat down

TUSCALOOSA – Big picture, it would not have changed anything but a square on the scoreboard. And, given the state of Bulldog special squads there was nothing certain anyway. Still…seeing the officiating crew leave as Mississippi State lined up for a point-after was just another rub-it-in aspect to 30-6 loss at Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Leach Q and A following Alabama

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following the Alabama game Saturday night. Following is the transcript:. Question: How difficult was this week for you guys with the news midweek?. Leach: It was tough. Question: What does Alabama do that gives you guys trouble?. Leach: I don’t think...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Photo gallery: Alabama claims Homecoming win over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sixth-ranked Alabama defeated No. 24 Mississippi State by a score of 30-6 on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide bounced back thanks to quarterback Bryce Young and its defense, downing the Bulldogs for the 15th consecutive season. Below are photos from the Homecoming victory via BOL photographer Stuart McNair.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Second half defensive effort a silver lining in another blowout loss for MSU at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Saturday night’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium played out all too familiar for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs couldn’t find any production on the offensive side of the ball in what led to a 30-6 loss and it made for 15-straight defeats in the series. While the offense looked much the same from the first to the fourth quarter, the defense gave plenty to praise in how Zach Arnett’s unit continued to fight.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy