Notes From Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6
To various extents, major college football teams are identified with those who are in some cases no longer a part of those teams, the head football coaches. That changes from time-to-time. I have heard there was some doubt about Frank Thomas after he followed Wallace Wade as Crimson Tide coach in 1931.
Eli Ricks shines in first Tide start against Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – There are a lot of questions surrounding Alabama’s 2022 team, and one of the most popular for Crimson Tide fans and casual spectators alike is where is Eli Ricks?. The LSU transfer played in the first four games of the season, competing at cornerback early...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 6 Alabama downed No. 24 Mississippi State, 30-6, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 7-1 on the season. “I was really pleased with the...
Bulldogs blink as Crimson Tide rolls in 30-6 beat down
TUSCALOOSA – Big picture, it would not have changed anything but a square on the scoreboard. And, given the state of Bulldog special squads there was nothing certain anyway. Still…seeing the officiating crew leave as Mississippi State lined up for a point-after was just another rub-it-in aspect to 30-6 loss at Alabama.
Five predictions revisited: Alabama 30, Mississippi State 6
Revisiting five predictions for sixth-ranked Alabama following its 30-6 win over No. 24 Mississippi State Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Leach Q and A following Alabama
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media following the Alabama game Saturday night. Following is the transcript:. Question: How difficult was this week for you guys with the news midweek?. Leach: It was tough. Question: What does Alabama do that gives you guys trouble?. Leach: I don’t think...
Photo gallery: Alabama claims Homecoming win over Mississippi State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sixth-ranked Alabama defeated No. 24 Mississippi State by a score of 30-6 on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide bounced back thanks to quarterback Bryce Young and its defense, downing the Bulldogs for the 15th consecutive season. Below are photos from the Homecoming victory via BOL photographer Stuart McNair.
Second half defensive effort a silver lining in another blowout loss for MSU at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Saturday night’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium played out all too familiar for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs couldn’t find any production on the offensive side of the ball in what led to a 30-6 loss and it made for 15-straight defeats in the series. While the offense looked much the same from the first to the fourth quarter, the defense gave plenty to praise in how Zach Arnett’s unit continued to fight.
