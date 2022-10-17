ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WATCH: White Man Grabs Black Man's Neck, Profiles Him Over Stolen Bike

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago

A viral video caught a white man accusing a younger Black man of stealing a bicycle before grabbing him by the neck in Milwaukee's south side.

"This kid over here, one of his friends stole a bike right out of a friend of mine's yard," the white man said while on the phone in the footage. Deangelo Wright , who recorded the October 10 incident, intervened by taking the white man's hand away from the Black man's throat.

The white man responds by seemingly flipping off Wright as the Black man frantically explains he didn't do anything wrong. The vigilante is also standing right behind the Black man, locking his legs on the rear bike wheel. A couple of kids defended the bicyclist's innocence.

“Just looking at it, it just looked like he was choking a kid. It was sad and very upsetting,” Wright told WISN . "He was shaking. He didn’t really know what was going on like he was confused. I was telling everyone, 'God puts you in the situation for a reason,' and I think that was for that young man’s sake."

Ricky Hale , who says he's the man's uncle, confirmed the victim has a disability.

"Why would you come out in the middle of the street and choke?" Hale told FOX 6 . "He's just a person who has a disability. He didn't deserve that . He never said he stole the bike."

The distressing moment led to protestors storming the streets and demonstrating outside the white man's home.

"That is a dangerous person," community activist Vaun Mayes said. "Stuff like that is happening all over the country; people playing vigilante. We saw what happened with Ahmaud Aubrey and all these different cases and we definitely don't want that type of stuff happening here in Milwaukee."

Police told WISN they were "aware of a video that has been circulating on social media sites. The individuals involved in the video have been identified." Authorities said a 62-year-old man detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly taking a bicycle. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 35

Byron Kasey
2d ago

GOD Blessed him Because It Wasn't Me Or My Kid. Can You Say R.I.P. Stop Making Excuses For Bad Behavior As A So Called Adult. If he Suspected That The Kid Stole The Bicycle Then You Simply Call The Police. Had The Kids Beat him With Baseball Bats I Bet he Would Think Twice The Next Time. Which Probably Means he Was Either Drunk Or High Off Of Something Illegal And Should Have Been Arrested And Charged With Assault And Battery.

Reply(2)
20
Guest 0900909
2d ago

always the same cluster who continues to behave aggressively, and then act as if they are innocent once their behaviors are made public.

Reply
17
Sandra Patterson
2d ago

"No injuries were reported ". Anytime anyone put there hand on you in a harmful way its an injury physically, mentally and emotionally. Its gotten out of control.

Reply
13
 

