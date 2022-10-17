ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TikTok To Introduce Adult-Only Streams, Raise Minimum Age For Creators To Go Live

TikTok has announced that it will raise the minimum age required for creators to go live on the app, while also introducing a new adults-only streaming category. What Happened: TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, announced on Monday that from Nov. 23 the minimum age to host a livestream on the platform will be raised to 18. Currently, the age for creators to host livestreams is 16 or above.
YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K

It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing

Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them

Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
ImperialHal gets high-ranked Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream

After being killed by an Apex Legends hacker, Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen watched as the cheater was banned live on his stream. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While there are countless cheats that...
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home

Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
Overwatch 2 devs confirm Torbjorn and Bastion return dates after fixing bugs

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed when players can expect Torbjorn and Bastion will be returning to the game after they were pulled shortly after release due to game-breaking bugs. The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been a smooth one, with server issues, bugs and glitches all affecting the initial...
Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown

An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map. It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch...
Twitch is finally enforcing its gambling ban with new policy update

Twitch has officially begun enforcing its ban on gambling with a new update to the platform’s community guidelines. After weeks of backlash from some of Twitch’s biggest creators, they announced on September 20 that they would be implementing an update to the platform’s community guidelines to place a ban on gambling.
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels

Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once.  But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
