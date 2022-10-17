Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok To Introduce Adult-Only Streams, Raise Minimum Age For Creators To Go Live
TikTok has announced that it will raise the minimum age required for creators to go live on the app, while also introducing a new adults-only streaming category. What Happened: TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, announced on Monday that from Nov. 23 the minimum age to host a livestream on the platform will be raised to 18. Currently, the age for creators to host livestreams is 16 or above.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer Kyootbot thinks she was banned over “spicy” link – about peppers
Twitch streamer Kyootbot has explained why she believes she was banned on Twitch, claiming that the reason is far more innocent than it seems. Kyootbot blew up on Twitch thanks to her speed dating streams, allowing viewers to call in for a dating session with her and attempt to win her over.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
rsvplive.ie
Netflix changes you need to know about - extra charges for sharing accounts and introduction of ads
There are a lot of changes coming to Netflix soon which may affect how much users pay for the service. The streaming giant has faced lots of competition in recent years due to the likes of Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Despite a drop in users in recent...
AOL Corp
YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K
It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
Netflix password crackdown: Sharing your account information will cost you in 2023
Sharing your Netflix password with people who are not in your household? Netflix says it will begin to “monetize” account sharing early next year.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Canceling YouTube TV? These are some great alternatives
Ready to cancel YouTube TV? We highlight some alternative live TV streaming services available to replace it.
Netflix with ads launches in November for $6.99 a month — but it won't include everything that the more expensive plans have
Netflix's ad plan will be cheaper, but subscribers won't be able to download content, and it will be missing some movies and TV shows.
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
dexerto.com
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops & how to get them
Modern Warfare 2 is getting in on the Twitch drop action to reward fans who show up to support the game on the popular streaming platform. The partnership between Call of Duty and Amazon grows stronger once again. While last year saw the online shopping brand score placements in the form of QR codes that appeared on the map during live Call of Duty League matches, it seems like things are heating up even further.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal gets high-ranked Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream
After being killed by an Apex Legends hacker, Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen watched as the cheater was banned live on his stream. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While there are countless cheats that...
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
dexerto.com
Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely
A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com
How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home
Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm Torbjorn and Bastion return dates after fixing bugs
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has confirmed when players can expect Torbjorn and Bastion will be returning to the game after they were pulled shortly after release due to game-breaking bugs. The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been a smooth one, with server issues, bugs and glitches all affecting the initial...
dexerto.com
Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown
An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map. It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch...
dexerto.com
Twitch is finally enforcing its gambling ban with new policy update
Twitch has officially begun enforcing its ban on gambling with a new update to the platform’s community guidelines. After weeks of backlash from some of Twitch’s biggest creators, they announced on September 20 that they would be implementing an update to the platform’s community guidelines to place a ban on gambling.
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels
Hulu's channel lineup and bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ make it a clear winner There once was a time when you had to have a cable subscription to enjoy your favorite shows in real time or successfully host a game-day watch party? These days, some streaming services offer hundreds of channels, along with on-demand content and perks including unlimited DVR space, bundling discounts, and the ability to stream on multiple devices at once. But before you sign up for a platform, jot down your must-haves in a streamer: Are...
Comments / 0