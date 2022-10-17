Fossil Gen 6 starts receiving Wear OS 3 update with no Google Assistant, Google Fit and iOS compatibility problems

Read full article on original website
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
xda-developers
Samsung’s latest Android tablets are available at attractive discounts on Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering some great deals on Samsung’s latest Android tablets, with up to $160 off on the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. You can also save up to $70 on the affordable Galaxy Tab A8, which is one of the best affordable Android tablets available on the market right now.
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
daystech.org
How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16
To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
Phone Arena
Official Apple video reveals the redesigned iPad and the new iPad Pro tablets
There was no hoopla, no streamed event, and no Tim Cook as Apple officially introduced the newly redesigned tenth-generation iPad and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Apple did release a video introducing the new slates similar in style and substance to the content that we would normally see during one of Apple's well-hyped new product announcements.
itechpost.com
Samsung Galaxy's Bixby Feature Arrives With New One UI 5 Updates
Samsung is enhancing users' mobile experience by introducing new features, including the Bixby Text Call virtual assistant with their One UI 5 update. According to CNET, Samsung is following the steps of the Google Pixel playbook by integrating the ability to answer phone calls by texting, using the Bixby assistant.
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
The Verge
Google Fit is missing
Last week, Fossil announced the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. But starting today, the company is also beginning to roll out the Wear OS 3 update for patient owners of existing Gen 6 smartwatches. The update has a few significant omissions, but one of the more surprising ones is Google Fit — an app that was once preloaded onto nearly every Wear OS 2 smartwatch. The app is also missing from the newly launched Pixel Watch.
Android Authority
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 owners finally get access to the Android 13 beta
The One UI 5 beta will be available to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip owners in multiple regions. The One UI 5 beta program is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The beta includes the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made specifically for its phones.
notebookcheck.net
New Apple TV 4K released with A15 Bionic, USB Type-C and Thread connectivity at a lower price
Apple has quietly updated the Apple TV 4K, a device that arrives alongside the iPad (10th Generation) and Apple M2-powered iPad Pros. As with the latter tablets, the new Apple TV 4K looks almost exactly the same as the outgoing model. In fact, the lack of 'tv' lettering is the only visual distinction on the unit itself separating it from its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy M54: Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger could pack some serious firepower
Samsung is no stranger to putting generations-old flagship chips in its mid-rangers. Last year's Galaxy F62 used the now three-year-old Exynos 9825 that powered the Galaxy Note 10 series. The upcoming Galaxy M54 could also follow suit but with a Qualcomm chip this time. According to The Pixel on YouTube,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 seems to lack for charging upgrades in its latest leak
Could the Xiaomi 13 ship without a power brick in the box? According to the latest leak associated with the supposedly upcoming Android device, it might as well, because it won't be charging any faster than its 12-series predecessor. A Chinese regulator has now approved a device called the Xiaomi...
notebookcheck.net
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: Company's first Wear OS 3 smartwatch arrives for US$299 with a revised design and new Wellness app
Fossil has started selling the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, the only Gen 6 model that ships with Wear OS 3. Incidentally, the company has now released the OS update to existing smartwatches, but only those powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus platform. You can read more about the rollout of Wear OS 3 on Fossil Group smartwatches in our corresponding article.
notebookcheck.net
Soundcore VR P10 Gaming Earbuds are the first TWS products with official Meta Quest 2 compatibility
One might be inclined to think that the VR P10 Gaming Earbuds were made by Meta on first picking them up; however, as their actual maker Soundcore has proudly announced at their debut, they have been Made For Meta instead. The new Gaming Earbuds are first among TWS earphones to...
notebookcheck.net
Sandberg unveils USB Webcam Flex 1080P HD and USB-C All-in-1 Docking Station
Although both can be considered rather classic accessories and lack support for the latest technologies, the USB webcam and USB-C docking station from Danish mobile accessories brand can still be useful to many users as of late 2022. Described by the official press release as "an ideal pairing for those who are working from home and participating in video calls," these two products come with a long warranty period and fair pricing.
