LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know the Country Star’s 11 Siblings
9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings. The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
KATU.com
Sausage-Filled Squash Recipe
Local Chef Jake Madosik showed Kara how to make a delicious sausage-filled squash. Click here for more information about Jake.
PopSugar
Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With a Country Duet
In the wake of the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to her with a very unexpected duet partner. On Oct. 17, Clarkson was joined by Dwayne Johnson for her infamous "Kellyoke" segment, where they belted out Lynn's 1967 hit "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'." Although the pairing may have seemed a bit random at first, it ended up being the collaboration we didn't know we needed, with many viewers commenting on the video that they had no idea that Johnson could sing the way he did.
Sabrina Carpenter has kicked off her 'emails i can't send' tour
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her sold out emails i can't send Tour on Thursday, September 29th at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. As part of the highly-anticipated 13-show run supporting her recent album emails i can't send, Sabrina will play major markets across the...
NME
Elizabeth enlists Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson for new single ‘If You Died’
Elizabeth has shared ‘If You Died’, the third and final single of her ‘Suite of Singles’ trilogy. The song follows on from ‘Happier Now’ in June and ‘Sweet Connection’ in August. It was co-written by Holy Holy guitarist and producer Oscar Dawson. This continues the trilogy’s pattern of Elizabeth having notable co-writers working with her on the songs – ‘Happier Now’ was made with The Temper Trap‘s Toby Dundas, while ‘Sweet Connection’ was made with Alice Ivy.
Demi Lovato Brings Out Goo Goo Dolls For Performance Of 'Iris'
Demi Lovato brought out another special guest during her recent HOLY FVCK tour stop in New York City. On Tuesday, October 18th, the singer treated fans at the Beacon Theatre to a surprise appearance from the Goo Goo Dolls. Throughout the tour, Lovato has regularly combined their hit song "Iris"...
guitar.com
Jack Black sings School Of Rock song to fan at charity event
Actor Jack Black has been recorded serenading a fan of School Of Rock with the song In The End Of Time. The actor and musician was recorded singing to the fan at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event on 8 October, which he was hosting. The event was held to raise funds for a hospice program. Black met Abraham there, a fan of School Of Rock.
