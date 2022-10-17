Read full article on original website
Related
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
Biden administration outlines plan to pay for Colorado River water cuts as crisis looms
The longer they can agree to cut their water usage, the more money they will receive.
CDC advisers recommend adding COVID-19 shots to regular immunization schedule
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel voted Thursday to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of routine immunizations for adults and children as young as 6 months. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to add the coronavirus shot to the 2023 list, which includes shots for […]
Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community’s drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday, that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade — instead of nearly four years, as the state had recently disclosed. Chamberlin said in his letter — in language that at times echoes unfounded reports that have circulated online in recent years — that he doesn’t think the current fluoridation policy is legally required or scientifically sound, and, in his opinion, poses “unacceptable risks to public health.” “I cannot in good conscience be a party to this,” he wrote.
