Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City

The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn

The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands

A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday

The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Highland Street renovation project has several components next year

Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
EMPORIA, KS

