Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City
The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
Area volleyball sub-state brackets released
Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
Emporia High girls golfers qualify for day two of state tournament
The Emporia High girls golf team will play as a team on the final day of the season Tuesday. On Monday, the Spartans shot a 343 as a team on the first day of the Class 5A state tournament held at Hesston. The Spartans were led by Avary Eckert who...
Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands
A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday
The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
EMPORIA STATE: American Association of University Professors begins ‘investigation’ into staff dismissals
Shortly after Emporia State University announced staff dismissals connected to its realignment and reinvestment plan, the American Association of University Professors called for an immediate reversal. With that not in the picture, AAUP is now taking another step. AAUP says it has authorized an investigation into what it calls the...
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
Highland Street renovation project has several components next year
Next year, local residents will see intensive street work on the east edge of the Emporia State University campus. City Engineer Jim Ubert detailed plans for renovating Highland Street between 12th and 16th on KVOE’s Morning Show earlier this week:. ESU parking lot entrances will also be reconfigured. Utility...
WEATHER: After record low Tuesday and potential record Wednesday, temperatures to warm areawide
Earlier this year, the Emporia Municipal Airport reported a lot of record high temperatures. It’s reported a record low for Tuesday morning and may repeat that status Wednesday. Emporia’s previous record low for Oct. 18 was 29 degrees set in 1999. The overnight low reached 25 by 10 am....
