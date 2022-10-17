Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
ncwlife.com
Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun
A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in early Monday morning shooting in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is in jail in connection to an overnight shooting in Soap Lake. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was booked into jail for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and a DOC warrant, according to Soap Lake police. Law enforcement responded about 1:17...
ifiberone.com
Home security video captured Soap Lake shooting; suspect held on $75,000 bail
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is charged with assault in Monday’s shooting that Soap Lake police say was caught on surveillance video. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000. Soap Lake police responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to...
ifiberone.com
Rescuers who helped save hiker pinned by boulder in Chelan County featured on Good Morning America
A harrowing helicopter rescue that battled battering winds while freeing a hiker who was pinned underneath a refrigerator-sized boulder in Chelan County is getting nationwide attention after it was featured on ABC's Good Morning America. Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Emergency Management, Chelan County Mountain Rescue's Vern Nelson Jr. and Clint Webley of Wenatchee Valley Fire and Rescue were interviewed on the primetime morning show.
ifiberone.com
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home
WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody
SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
Moses Lake man gets 17 years in prison for rampant gun & meth trafficking
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Four convictions will put a Grant County man behind bars for 17 years for several charges related to the trafficking of drugs and guns, including one that was used in the shooting death of an Othello child. As announced by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez was sentenced to 204...
ncwlife.com
Air quality has declined to very unhealthy range in Wenatchee
Air quality in Wenatchee has again reached unhealthy stage. The Department of Ecology air quality station on 5th Street in Wenatchee measured the air at 236 at 1 p.m., well above the 200 needed to go from unhealthy to very unhealthy. After sharply rising since 7 a.m., the measurement first...
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
ifiberone.com
Warden man accused of shooting roommate during argument Saturday evening
WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden. Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
