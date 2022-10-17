ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Yorba Linda's Jeff Bailey voted SBLive's California high school football coach of the week (Week 7)

By Connor Morrissette
 2 days ago

Bailey won his 100th career game at Yorba Linda in a 48-7 victory over Esperanza in Week 7.

Last week, we asked California high school football fans to vote for the Week 7 high school football coach of the week. Ten coaches from all across the state were nominated.

At the end of voting, Yorba Linda coach Jeff Bailey won the poll with over 3,500 votes. Bailey won his 100th career game at Yorba Linda in a 48-7 victory over Esperanza in Week 7.

Final poll:

