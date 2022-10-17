Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
wnns.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
WCIA
Classical home on market with Main Place Real Estate
Main Place Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm that works full time to ensure our clients needs’ are always being met and exceeded through the buying or selling process. We have a marvelous 8-bedroom home for sale, full of history and original character! From the exquisite architecture...
wlds.com
JPD Officer Saves Pets, Home During Early Morning Fire Sunday
No one was injured when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. According to a Jacksonville Fire Department report, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home located at 1042 East Morton Avenue at 1:39 am Sunday. Mike Hopper with the Jacksonville Fire Department says the...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
25newsnow.com
Body found in East Peoria identified as man last seen in North Pekin in April
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The body of a man found in East Peoria Monday has been identified. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley identified the man as Kevin Harlan, 62, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Harlan’s family members say he was living in the Tazewell County area for an unknown...
MyWabashValley.com
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
chambanamoms.com
What You Need to Know About the Holiday Lights at Allerton Park
Holiday lights are returning to Allerton Park in 2022. This family friendly, after-dark holiday lights experience will be held for the sixth consecutive year at Allerton Park in Monticello. The winter holiday season is inching closer and closer. And we already know Champaign-Urbana is positively crazy for lights — Christmas...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
wlds.com
South Elementary Briefly Put on Soft Lockdown Monday Morning
Principal Tim Chipman explained the situation to parents over voicemail. “This morning, due to an argument between two adults near but not on the school grounds, South School was notified by the South Jacksonville Police Department to move into lockdown status. From approximately 9:00 to 9:20 am was on soft lockdown.
wlds.com
No One Injured in Single Vehicle Fire Wednesday Afternoon
No one was injured when a vehicle caught fire at an auto repair shop this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire at Clint’s Auto located at 104 Ankrom Court just off Old Jacksonville Road at approximately 2:00 pm. The bed of a...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
newschannel20.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Comments / 0