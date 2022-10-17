AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO