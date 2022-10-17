Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
'Biggest surf park development on the planet' could soon come to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet." A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.
ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
City of Austin searching for location to store large amounts of water underground
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin continues to grow, the city has started looking into what they can do to conserve the water that the reserves currently have as part of Austin's 100-year water resource plan. One of the projects that the city has implemented includes having a place to...
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
'It was a big shock': New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
30% increase in officers leaving DPS in 3 months following Uvalde, compared to 2021
At least 79 officers have left the Texas Department of Public Safety since the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE.
Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
Due to Adderall shortage, some Austin residents are rationing their medication
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of individuals being frustrated and struggling to get their Adderall prescriptions filled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there's a nationwide shortage of the drug. Many pharmacies throughout Central Texas, along with the residents and patients who take Adderall for ADHD, are feeling...
Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
Austin airport continues to see massive growth, travelers noticing the difference
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said they've seen massive amounts of growth year after year. Now, with large events like The Austin City Limits Festival and the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, they're preparing for record-breaking traffic coming in and out of the airport. This...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season
AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
KVUE
