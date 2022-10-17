ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Two arrested as police investigate Downtown Austin druggings, robberies

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a mother-daughter duo in link to at least four cases of robbery and alleged druggings. Police believe Sharon Jacobs, 44, and Tamiya Jacobs, 23, stole more than $55,000 from multiple victims in Downtown Austin during the weekend of Feb. 11-13. The APD added that five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this series of crimes.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Biggest surf park development on the planet' could soon come to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet." A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m. ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Quail Could Be Even Harder to Hunt in Texas This Season

AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists completed their annual Quail Roadside Survey period in August,...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
