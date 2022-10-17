ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness application is now open: Here's what to know

The U.S. government opened a website to let Americans with federal student loans apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. The site comes after the Biden administration said its goal was to create an application that would be "short and simple." The application requires just a few minutes to fill out, but could leave some borrowers with questions about the timing for debt forgiveness, among other issues.
The Hill

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions...
WASHINGTON STATE
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application

President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
